Lincoln's Raylen Wilson selected for Under Armour All-America Game; 13th Big Bend selection

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that there had been 11 Under Armour All-America selections from the Big Bend. There are 13, with Wilson being the 13th.

Lincoln High senior linebacker Raylen Wilson - the 2021 All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year and Georgia commit - had a little more to celebrate Thursday.

In a ceremony in the school's auditorium, Wilson accepted his jersey to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game in early January at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Wilson is one of 13 Big Bend football players to receive this honor since the creation of the game in 2008.

His acceptance also gives Lincoln the second most All-America Game selections in the Big Bend with three:

Wilson, Grant Glennon (2017), and John Burt (2015).

Madison County owns the most selections with four: Travis Jay (2019), Ira Denson (2013), Jacobbi McDaniel (2009), and Chris Thompson (2009).

"It feels great to be a part of that legacy," Wilson said. "There were great players before me and I plan on continuing to build on that legacy."

Last season, Wilson posted 139 tackles, five sacks, and three pass deflections. Five games into 2022, Wilson hasa team-leading 43 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a fumble recovery.

The senior's enjoying the time he has with his lifelong friends and teammates.

"I'm really enjoying being with them," Wilson said. "The times we have are all fun and memorable. I'm not going to forget them."

It's going to be a quick turnaround for Wilson, who said he'll report to Georgia after the all-star game. The All-America game will bookend his high school career, leading him into the next chapter of his life.

Wilson said he has mixed feelings about it. He's excited to play at Georgia, but is sad that he will be saying his final goodbyes right after that game.

"I have mixed emotions cause I'm leaving my brothers behind, but I've got to go onto bigger and better things," Wilson said. "I'm carrying this opportunity with a chip on my shoulder and I'm very excited."

Past Big Bend All-America selections

2019

Raymond Woodie III, Florida High

Woodie - a coach's son - had an interesting high school career, to say the least. He started at Carrollwood Day in Tampa and then moved to Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, before he played his senior year at Florida High.

At Florida High, Woodie recorded 422 receiving yards and three touchdowns on offense and had 45 tackles on defense. He helped the Seminoles to an appearance in 3A semifinals. Woodie spent one season at Florida State, before transferring to California.

Tarian Lee, Godby

Playing a key role in Godby's 2018 perfect regular season, Lee had 69 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense in his senior season with the Cougars. Godby fell to Bolles in 5A regional semifinals.

Lee committed to Texas A&M, where he's in his junior season. He played in all 12 games last season, recording eight tackles. He's played in all five games for Texas A&M this season with rseven tackles.

Travis Jay, Madison County

A standout two-sport athlete in the Big Bend, Jay dominated the gridiron throughout his career at Madison County, passing for 1,334 yards, 13 touchdowns, rushing for 1,096 and 20 touchdowns his senior season. He helped Madison County to the 1A state title and won All-Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year.

He committed to Florida State over Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. Last season he recorded a career-high 17 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups at defensive back for the Seminoles.

2017

Grant Glennon, Lincoln

Part of the long special teams legacy in the Big Bend, Glennon was rated by Kohl's as a five-star long snapper his senior year and the No. 4 long snapper in the country. He chose to stay close to home, committing to Florida State.

Glennon was a part of the Seminoles' scout team his freshman year before serving as the long snapper for punts his sophomore year. He was the Seminoles' all-around long snapper (punts and field goals) his junior year and returned to punts his senior year. Glennon is now a redshirt senior at Eastern Kentucky.

2016

Keith Gavin, Wakulla

As Wakulla's only All-America selection, Gavin had a storied high school career. He was lethal on offense his senior season with 959 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 43 tackles on defense and was a key player in Wakulla's run to the 2015 5A state title game.

He was ranked the No. 9 receiver in the country and No. 79 overall, eventually committing to Florida State. Gavin had an active role in the Seminoles' offense, recording a career-high 415 yards and one touchdown his junior season. He graduated in 2020.

2015

John Burt, Lincoln

With Wilson's selection to the All-America team, Lincoln holds the most All-American selections in the Big Bend.

Burt was the first to start that trend.

Ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver in Florida and inside the top 100 nationally, Burt recorded 585 yards and caught eight scores his senior season, along with 380 yards on kickoffs and two touchdowns.

Burt helped Lincoln to a 7-3 record as a senior. He committed to Texas, where he enjoyed his best season as a junior. He played in 13 games with 11 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown as a junior. He was also a member of the Texas track team and graduated in 2020.

D'Anfernee McGriff, Leon

Despite Leon finishing with a 3-8 record in 2014, McGriff was a force on offense.

In his senior season, he recorded 766 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, scoring five in a 48-9 win over Strawberry Crest. He also had 334 receiving yards that year.

McGriff originally committed to Auburn, but later transferred to Iowa Western Community College. After a JUCO year, he transferred to the Sunshine State to play for Florida Atlantic. He played in all 12 games his sophomore season. He transferred to Florida State his senior season, playing in 11 games for the Seminoles.

2014

Jacob Pugh, Godby

Part of Jefferson County's state championship team his junior year, Pugh transferred to Godby, where he earned All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year honors. He recorded 64 tackles, 12 TFLs, and nine sacks in his final high school season, helping Godby to an 11-2 record.

Ranked as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the nation, he committed to Florida State. His best season was his junior year, recording 43 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. Pugh was also named to the Butkus Award watchlist prior to his senior year.

2013

Ira Denson, Madison County

Seeing a major jump in his game his senior year, Denson quickly became a national offensive guard target, ranked inside the top 10 in the nation. He helped Madison County to a 3A state championship game, eventually falling to NSU University.

Denson committed to Florida State over Miami, Ole Miss, South Florida, Nebraska, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee. He played for Florida State for one season.

2009

Jacobbi McDaniel, Madison County

McDaniel was named 2008-09 Gatorade Player of the Year and helped Madison County to a Class 2A state runner-up finish, falling to Bolles in the state title game. McDaniel also found success on the diamond, drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 30th round in the 2009 MLB Draft.

McDaniel played at Florida State for five seasons, winning a national championship with the Noles in 2013. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. and later spent time with the Cleveland Gladiators in the now-defunct Arena Football League.

Chris Thompson, Madison County

Another big-time weapon from Madison, Thompson joined his teammate at Florida State. Thompson selected the Seminoles over Clemson, Memphis, and Miami.

Thompson played an active role all four years with the Seminoles as a running back, breaking out his junior year with 845 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Thompson also had an impressive senior year with 687 yards and five touchdowns. He was drafted in the fifth round, 154th overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2013 NFL Draft. His strongest year was in 2010, recording 845 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Thompson was with Washington until 2020 when he signed with the Jaguars, playing eight games with Jacksonville and recording 20 rushing yards and one receiving touchdown. Thompson was later dealt to the 49ers then the Bears. He was released by Chicago's practice squad in November 2021.

Gary Brown, West Gadsden

Brown remains the only selection to come out of Gadsden County, hailing from the now-closed West Gadsden High School and helping the Panthers to a 9-3 record his senior year. He'd eventually commit to Florida over Florida State, Miami, and Clemson as the no. 2 defensive tackle in the country.

Brown redshirted his freshman year, before being dismissed from the team in 2010 after allegedly striking two women at an off-campus party.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Lincoln's Raylen Wilson selected for Under Armour All-America Game; 13th Big Bend selection