Exclusive: McConnell outlines plans to become longest-serving Senate party leader while confronting midterm 'cliffhanger'
It's become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump's campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he's held longer than any Republican in American history.
Archives pushes back on Trump claims that other presidents mishandled records
The National Archives, without naming former President Trump, pushed back Tuesday on claims he made over the weekend that other past presidents had mishandled their White House records with the help of the agency. Trump had previously claimed his predecessor, former President Obama, had mishandled his own records, but expanded...
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people. Watch Tapper’s full interview with Biden on Oct. 11th at 9pm E.T.
Biden’s ‘October surprise’ on marijuana a good start
After decades as one of America’s most vicious and uncompromising drug warriors — and three years of promising to become less vicious and more compromising — President Joe Biden finally took action. On Oct. 6, he announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal court of “simple marijuana possession,” urged governors to do likewise at the state level and […] The post Biden’s ‘October surprise’ on marijuana a good start first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge.
Supreme Court declines to hear fetal personhood case
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to wade into the so-called fetal personhood debate, deciding not to take up a case out of Rhode Island over whether fetuses should have constitutional rights.
