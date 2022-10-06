ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Hill

Archives pushes back on Trump claims that other presidents mishandled records

The National Archives, without naming former President Trump, pushed back Tuesday on claims he made over the weekend that other past presidents had mishandled their White House records with the help of the agency. Trump had previously claimed his predecessor, former President Obama, had mishandled his own records, but expanded...
CNN

Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response

President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people. Watch Tapper’s full interview with Biden on Oct. 11th at 9pm E.T.
The Johnstonian News

Biden’s ‘October surprise’ on marijuana a good start

After decades as one of America’s most vicious and uncompromising drug warriors — and three years of promising to become less vicious and more compromising — President Joe Biden finally took action. On Oct. 6, he announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal court of “simple marijuana possession,” urged governors to do likewise at the state level and […] The post Biden’s ‘October surprise’ on marijuana a good start first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Colorado State
Aspen, CO
Colorado Government

