ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Parvo outbreak forces Norfolk animal shelter to suspend owner surrenders for 14 days

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qNiW_0iOki5QD00
Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center in Norfolk, Virginia on July 14, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Norfolk Animal Care Center will stop accepting dogs for two weeks and implement other operational changes while it addresses an outbreak of the potentially fatal parvovirus, the city announced Thursday.

The shelter suspended all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, for 14 days. Any new arrivals will be tested for the virus, tested for immunity and vaccinated. Stray dogs will be returned to owners with a disclosure that the dog may have been exposed to parvo.

It’s unclear how many cases have been identified at the shelter. There were 71 adoptable dogs listed on the shelter’s website as of midday Thursday.

Canine parvovirus can affect all dogs but is particularly harmful to unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than 4 months, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, bloating, high or low temperature, vomiting and severe diarrhea.

The majority of deaths occur within 48-72 hours.

NACC staff will increase efforts to clean the shelter and will be required to wear personal protective equipment in response to the outbreak.

The shelter will continue to operate normally with regard to all animals besides dogs.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Health
Norfolk, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Dog#Animal Care#Parvo#Nacc
WAVY News 10

Elderly man dies during crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly man died following a crash in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon. According to state police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 17 at Route 610. The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, Jerry C. Rich, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover and […]
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
13News Now

Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy