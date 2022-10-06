ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAUky_0iOkhZbj00

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. All other Queensrÿche concert tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com .

Queensrÿche first burst onto the music scene in 1982 with the release of their self-titled 4-song EP "Queensrÿche". They very quickly gained international recognition and performed to sold-out audiences around the world. With the follow-up first full-length album "The Warning" in 1984, and the groundbreaking 1986 release of "Rage for Order", Queensrÿche continued to prove their worldwide dominance as one of the most respected and creative bands of the ‘80s. In 1988 the band turned out yet another monumental album "Operation: Mindcrime", which would go on to become one of the TOP 10 best-selling concept records of all time and set the stage for continued sold-out performances around the world. With the release of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful "Empire" in 1991, the band earned multiple Grammy Award nominations and won the MTV "Viewer’s Choice" award for the #1 chart-topping hit "Silent Lucidity". During the next ten years, the band continued to release albums and tour the world to sold-out audiences. Queensrÿche has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and continued to break new ground and push their creative process.

The post Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
City
Fort Hall, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Creative Process#Grammy Award#The Band#The Chiefs Event Center#Mtv
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Freeze Warning for Tonight

We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park. Frost The post Freeze Warning for Tonight appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating

POCATELLO — Three restaurants that have collectively graced the Gate City for more than 140 years are embracing new beginnings following some big changes. The owners of both Goody’s Deli & Pub and Buddy’s Italian have decided to retire and have sold the businesses and ButterBurr’s is preparing to move from its Yellowstone Avenue location to West Cedar Street in a building that has formerly housed two other restaurants. The...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy