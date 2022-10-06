No world ranking points for next 2 LIV events despite MENA deal

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) organization released a statement Thursday saying that no world rankings points will be given to LIV golfers over their next two events ,despite the partnership the circuit struck with the MENA Tour.

LIV Golf on Wednesday announced its “strategic alliance” with MENA (Middle East and North Africa), which is recognized by the OWGR.

The deal was completed, ostensibly, in the hopes of LIV golfers being able to accrue world ranking points immediately, circumventing the one-year wait of its direct application to OWGR to receive points.

In its statement, OWGR said it received communication from the MENA Tour on Wednesday of a series of changes, including an outline listing its 2022-23 tournaments. The first two listed happened to be LIV events – Bangkok (Friday-Sunday) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Oct. 14-16).

“Notice of these changes given by the MENA Tour is insufficient to allow OWGR to conduct the customary necessary review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (7-9 October) and LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (14-16 October),” OWGR posted to its website and social media.

“Only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour’s new ‘Limited Field Tournaments,’ defined by the MENA Tour in its Regulations as ‘any MENA Tour-approved tournament, which comprises of a player field of less than 80 players.'”

OWGR recognized the MENA Tour beginning in 2016. MENA was founded in 2011.

LIV sent a letter to OWGR last month urging its inclusion in the points-ranking system. At issue is that OWGR standings are used to determine exemptions for golf’s four major championships and to qualify for the Olympics.

The OWGR board began consideration of LIV’s application for inclusion in a meeting that took place at The Open in St. Andrews in July. The application process can take up to a year.

However, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley are among the OWGR board members.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: