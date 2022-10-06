ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY
98.1 The Hawk

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Solvay, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
newyorkupstate.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Central New York#Alleys#Egyptian#Solvay Recreation Alley
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
GOLF
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation

We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
KERHONKSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
96.1 The Eagle

Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?

Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle

Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
SYRACUSE, NY
Martin Edic

Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?

New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
TRAFFIC
Syracuse.com

New York State marching band rankings (Week 5): Defending champ Liverpool steps up

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Defending state champion Liverpool reminded national division challengers which way the road to the title goes this season. The Warriors won a show in Arlington on Sunday with a score of 86.25. That’s Liverpool’s best mark of the fall and the third-best in the group this season. Liverpool rival Cicero-North Syracuse set a new bar this season by winning the Phoenix Firebird Fantasy with an overall state best of 88.57.
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy