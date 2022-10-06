Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
See the Fall Foliage In New York By Rail! Are Tickets Still Available?
Fall is is full swing and the out-of-state leaf peepers have arrived! Before you know it all of the cool stuff to do in our region will be booked! Sold Out! There is still some time to experience one of the most unique ways to take in the changing colors of New York, by Rail Bike!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkupstate.com
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
GOLF・
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation
We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?
Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle
Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY
Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.
Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
New York State marching band rankings (Week 5): Defending champ Liverpool steps up
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Defending state champion Liverpool reminded national division challengers which way the road to the title goes this season. The Warriors won a show in Arlington on Sunday with a score of 86.25. That’s Liverpool’s best mark of the fall and the third-best in the group this season. Liverpool rival Cicero-North Syracuse set a new bar this season by winning the Phoenix Firebird Fantasy with an overall state best of 88.57.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1