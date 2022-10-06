ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next White Sox Manager Odds: Bruce Bochy early favorite

A presumptive future Hall of Fame member could replace a current one as the next manager of the Chicago White Sox.

Following Tony La Russa’s retirement from the White Sox for health reasons, longtime San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has been installed as the favorite to come out of retirement to lead Chicago in 2023.

Bochy managed the San Diego Padres for 12 seasons (1995-2006) and the Giants for the next 13 before retiring following the 2019 season. He led the Padres to a National League pennant and the Giants to three World Series titles. Bochy, 67, has an overall record of 2,003-2,029.

Bochy was listed as a 5-1 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to become the next White Sox manager. Right behind him at 6-1 is Sandy Alomar Jr., who played 265 games with the White Sox in three stints over his 20-year major league career (1988-2007).

Alomar has been on the coaching staff in Cleveland since 2010, and he stepped in as interim manager to end the 2012 season, tallying a 3-3 mark after replacing the fired Manny Acta.

White Sox Next Manager Odds
Bruce Bochy 5-1
Sandy Alomar Jr. 6-1
Carlos Beltran 7-1
Matt Quatraro 15-2
Fredi Gonzalez 8-1
Joe Espada 9-1
Miguel Cairo 10-1
Joe Girardi 12-1
A.J. Pierzynski 14-1
George Lombard 16-1
Willie Harris 16-1
Joe Maddon 18-1
Ozzie Guillen 18-1
A.J. Hinch 20-1
Curtis Granderson 20-1
Eduardo Perez 20-1
Jim Thome 20-1
Mike Shildt 20-1
Chris Getz 25-1

Carlos Beltran, who was hired to manage the New York Mets in late 2019, has the third shortest odds at 7-1. The Mets fired him the following January over his involvement with the Houston Astros cheating scandal. Beltran, 45, played for seven teams over 20 seasons (1998-2017) but not the White Sox.

The White Sox will be competing for top candidates with other teams. The Kansas City Royals fired manager Mike Matheny on Wednesday night, and Don Mattingly and the Miami Marlins already announced he will not return in 2023. There also are interim managers in place in Toronto, Philadelphia and Texas.

Beltran, the American League Rookie of the Year with the Royals in 1999, is the 4-1 favorite to take the reins in Kansas City.

La Russa stepped aside on Aug. 30 for health reasons, and bench coach Miguel Cairo finished out the season as acting manager with an 18-16 record. General manager Rick Hahn said this week that Cairo will be interviewed for the permanent job. He is listed at 10-1.

–Field Level Media

