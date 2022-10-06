ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

holycitysinner.com

Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season

Audiences of all ages can enjoy the music, dancing, and skits featuring some of the country’s most talented performers. Charleston Christmas Special regulars Tiffany Parker, Jenna Flaherty, Michael Minor, and Damon McToy will be back this year along with newcomers Tonya Williams and Christopher McCrewell. Plus, audiences will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties

For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Society
holycitysinner.com

9th Annual Mushroom Gathering Scheduled for November 10th

For the ninth straight year, there’s a fungus among us! GrowFood Carolina and the Coastal Conservation League invites you to celebrate their 9th Annual Mushroom Gathering by stopping at the former’s warehouse on Thursday, November 10th. The fun runs from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The event includes...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

SC Works Trident Announces Series of October Hiring Events

SC Works Trident today announced a series of free hiring events that will take place throughout the month of October to connect jobseekers and employers throughout the tri-county region. The scheduled events are:. Virtual Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 12. In-Person Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Savannah Is Ripe with Charm & Southern Hospitality

No Matter How Long Your Stay, Charleston’s Sister City Has Plenty to Offer. While Charleston SC continues to receive countless recognition from such esteemed magazines such as Travel & Leisure and Conde Nast, its sister city 100 miles south deserves equal praise. Founded in 1733 Savannah, Georgia is known for manicured parks, horse-drawn carriages and antebellum architecture. Its historic district is filled with cobble-stoned squares and parks such as Ellis Square and Forsyth shaded by oak trees covered with Spanish moss.
SAVANNAH, GA
#United Methodist Church#Christmas Eve#The Live Nativity
holycitysinner.com

Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island

The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

REV Federal Credit Union’s Day For Good to Support Multiple Local Nonprofits

On October 10th, REV will launch its second annual REV Day for Good. This year, the credit union’s 225 employees are doubling down on their support of local non-profits and community agencies by teaming up to complete 20 service projects, and collectively donating a total of 1200+ volunteer hours across the Carolinas. That almost doubles REV’s impact from 2021.
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
holycitysinner.com

The Riviera Announces Fall Lineup with The Revivalists, Mt. Joy, and More

The Riviera, an iconic theater located in the heart of downtown Charleston, is hosting a jam-packed lineup of performances through the end of the year with tickets on sale now. From a two-night show with The Revivalists, to notable indie rock band Mt. Joy, and festive holiday shows, the fall and winter season at The Riviera is sure to be a spectacular experience. Nationally-renowned performing artists have hit the stage at The Riviera Theater all year long as the historic motion picture theater is brought to life at 227 King Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Ireland’s Own / Jagerhaus Pub to Host Sam Adam’s Oktoberfest on October 15th

On Saturday, October 15th, Ireland’s Own / Jagerhaus Pub in West Ashley will host Sam Adam’s Oktoberfest starting at 12 pm. Attendees can enjoy German bier, bratwurst, schnitzel, a cornhole tournament, “Closest to the Pin” contest, prizes, giveaways, a stein hoisting contest, and more. Live music kicks off at 1 pm with Eddie Bush & The Mayhem, Brady Smith, and The Secrets. There will also be performances from Irish Dancers and the West Ashley High School Band.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend

Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Lee Runyon

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Lee Runyon, who is running for the Charleston County School Board District 6 (parts of West Ashley & North Charleston) seat. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Coalition for Kids Announces Candidate Endorsements

The Charleston Coalition for Kids, an organization dedicated to the improvement of public education in Charleston County School District (CCSD), has released the list of school board candidates they will support in the upcoming election. After seeking responses from their candidate questionnaire and evaluating the views and experiences of those...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Battery complete road schedule in defeat to Indy

The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy Eleven. Augustine Williams scored the night’s opening goal, assisted by Fidel Barajas, to add to his team-leading total of 16 goals. Indy, however, would find the back of the net four times afterward to secure the victory. Charleston will look to bounce back in the season finale on October 15 at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.
CHARLESTON, SC

