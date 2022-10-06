Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season
Audiences of all ages can enjoy the music, dancing, and skits featuring some of the country’s most talented performers. Charleston Christmas Special regulars Tiffany Parker, Jenna Flaherty, Michael Minor, and Damon McToy will be back this year along with newcomers Tonya Williams and Christopher McCrewell. Plus, audiences will be...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties
For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Being Held on October 15th
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
The Alley will Celebrate its 10th Anniversary with the “Studio 300: Haunted Carnival” Party
The Alley’s Studio 300 celebration, an annual nominee for Best Party Of The Year in the Charleston City Paper, is back for the hotspot’s 10th Anniversary. This year, the party’s theme will be “Haunted Carnival.”. On October 28th, The Alley will turn into an all-inclusive Carnival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
Mushrooms, an Illuminated Site-Based Installation will be on Display in Hampton Park
More than 100 illuminated mushrooms will take over an area of Hampton Park from November 5th through December 11th. This art display relaunches Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by the nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. North Carolina artist Meredith Connelly, who encases lighting in industrial materials to...
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual Mushroom Gathering Scheduled for November 10th
For the ninth straight year, there’s a fungus among us! GrowFood Carolina and the Coastal Conservation League invites you to celebrate their 9th Annual Mushroom Gathering by stopping at the former’s warehouse on Thursday, November 10th. The fun runs from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The event includes...
holycitysinner.com
SC Works Trident Announces Series of October Hiring Events
SC Works Trident today announced a series of free hiring events that will take place throughout the month of October to connect jobseekers and employers throughout the tri-county region. The scheduled events are:. Virtual Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 12. In-Person Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Lexington...
holycitysinner.com
Savannah Is Ripe with Charm & Southern Hospitality
No Matter How Long Your Stay, Charleston’s Sister City Has Plenty to Offer. While Charleston SC continues to receive countless recognition from such esteemed magazines such as Travel & Leisure and Conde Nast, its sister city 100 miles south deserves equal praise. Founded in 1733 Savannah, Georgia is known for manicured parks, horse-drawn carriages and antebellum architecture. Its historic district is filled with cobble-stoned squares and parks such as Ellis Square and Forsyth shaded by oak trees covered with Spanish moss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island
The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
holycitysinner.com
REV Federal Credit Union’s Day For Good to Support Multiple Local Nonprofits
On October 10th, REV will launch its second annual REV Day for Good. This year, the credit union’s 225 employees are doubling down on their support of local non-profits and community agencies by teaming up to complete 20 service projects, and collectively donating a total of 1200+ volunteer hours across the Carolinas. That almost doubles REV’s impact from 2021.
holycitysinner.com
For the 11th Time in 12 years, Charleston Voted the Best Small City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers
For the eleventh time in the last twelve years, Charleston has been named the best small city in the U.S., according to. magazine’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. After ten straight years of topping the list, the Holy City in 2021 fell to second place, but has now reclaimed it’s spot at the top.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holycitysinner.com
The Riviera Announces Fall Lineup with The Revivalists, Mt. Joy, and More
The Riviera, an iconic theater located in the heart of downtown Charleston, is hosting a jam-packed lineup of performances through the end of the year with tickets on sale now. From a two-night show with The Revivalists, to notable indie rock band Mt. Joy, and festive holiday shows, the fall and winter season at The Riviera is sure to be a spectacular experience. Nationally-renowned performing artists have hit the stage at The Riviera Theater all year long as the historic motion picture theater is brought to life at 227 King Street.
holycitysinner.com
Ireland’s Own / Jagerhaus Pub to Host Sam Adam’s Oktoberfest on October 15th
On Saturday, October 15th, Ireland’s Own / Jagerhaus Pub in West Ashley will host Sam Adam’s Oktoberfest starting at 12 pm. Attendees can enjoy German bier, bratwurst, schnitzel, a cornhole tournament, “Closest to the Pin” contest, prizes, giveaways, a stein hoisting contest, and more. Live music kicks off at 1 pm with Eddie Bush & The Mayhem, Brady Smith, and The Secrets. There will also be performances from Irish Dancers and the West Ashley High School Band.
holycitysinner.com
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend
Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
holycitysinner.com
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Lee Runyon
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Lee Runyon, who is running for the Charleston County School Board District 6 (parts of West Ashley & North Charleston) seat. You can see the interview below. After you watch that, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. He...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Coalition for Kids Announces Candidate Endorsements
The Charleston Coalition for Kids, an organization dedicated to the improvement of public education in Charleston County School District (CCSD), has released the list of school board candidates they will support in the upcoming election. After seeking responses from their candidate questionnaire and evaluating the views and experiences of those...
holycitysinner.com
Battery complete road schedule in defeat to Indy
The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy Eleven. Augustine Williams scored the night’s opening goal, assisted by Fidel Barajas, to add to his team-leading total of 16 goals. Indy, however, would find the back of the net four times afterward to secure the victory. Charleston will look to bounce back in the season finale on October 15 at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.
Comments / 0