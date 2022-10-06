The Riviera, an iconic theater located in the heart of downtown Charleston, is hosting a jam-packed lineup of performances through the end of the year with tickets on sale now. From a two-night show with The Revivalists, to notable indie rock band Mt. Joy, and festive holiday shows, the fall and winter season at The Riviera is sure to be a spectacular experience. Nationally-renowned performing artists have hit the stage at The Riviera Theater all year long as the historic motion picture theater is brought to life at 227 King Street.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO