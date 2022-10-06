ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen in ski masks kill 20 people, including mayor, in southern Mexico massacre

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvBbf_0iOkf1QS00

Twenty people were killed in a shooting in the southern Mexico small town of San Miguel Totolapan, including the current and former mayor.

The group of shooters wearing ski masks drove two SUVs to the municipal hall and a smaller house in the town, where they killed Conrado Mendoza, the current mayor, and his father Juan Mendoza, the former mayor.

Ten victims have been identified by the authorities, with most of them serving in local government, according to the newspaper Reforma .

The governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, requested a quick investigation by the state office of the attorney general.

“There will be no impunity for the malicious aggression against the municipal president and local government officials,” she tweeted .

The deputy minister for public security, Ricardo Mejia, said that the shooting was carried out by two criminal organisations called the Familia Michoacan and Los Tequileros, according to Bloomberg .

Los Tequileros previously controlled heroin poppy sales in the area, Mr Mejia added.

Gang violence spiked in August with cartel members setting vehicles aflame in the state of Colima. That came after the arrest of a cartel leader.

Following separate arrests, members of the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel set fire to 25 convenience stores belonging to the chain Oxxo.

Another local government worker was fatally shot outside a pharmacy in Cuernavaca, a city south of Mexico City in the central parts of the country, according to the newspaper El Universal.

The town of San Miguel Totolapan is located southwest of Mexico City and about 230 miles from the coastal tourist town of Acapulco.

The Guerrero Public Safety Department said in a statement that agents from the Mexican Defence Department worked with police on the state and local levels to take the injured to area hospitals, Bloomberg noted.

Police said the attack took place at 2pm local time on Wednesday when the gunmen laid siege to the San Miguel Totolapan town hall, the BBC reported.

Photos show the building covered in bullet holes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPilk_0iOkf1QS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTV5o_0iOkf1QS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQ3Ia_0iOkf1QS00

The PRD left-wing party, of which the murdered mayor was a member, called his assassination “cowardly” and demanded that justice be carried out.

Others killed in the attack included police officers and council staff.

Juan Mendoza, the former mayor and father of the current local leader, Conrado Mendoza, was murdered at his home ahead of the massacre at the town hall, according to the BBC .

A highway in the state was blocked for a period of time to stop security forces from entering the city.

The town is located in the region of Tierra Caliente in western Mexico where cartels exert control through violence.

A number of criminal groups are fighting for control of the area and its highly sought-after drug routes, following the Pacific corridor, the BBC noted. Opium poppies are grown in the area, which is also a place notable for its heroin production.

While the killing of local government officials isn’t a rare occurrence, the motive for the mass shooting remains unclear.

At least 36 mayors, previous mayors, and candidates for mayoral offices were murdered in 2018. In the last few years, those numbers have decreased to single figures, but local officeholders remain targets as the drug cartels want to be the sole source of authority in any area, the BBC reported.

Just before the shooting, apparent members of Los Tequileros shared a video on social media saying that they had come to the region where they had been in a battle with another drug gang.

The group’s presence led to widespread devastation in the area between 2015 and 2017 until the killing of its leader Raybel Jacobo de Almonte. He was called El Tequilero, the Tequila Drinker, from which the gang’s name was derived. They were infamous for threatening mayors in the region.

Comments / 4

Related
insideedition.com

Bodies of the Victims of the Thailand Massacre Arrive at Morgue

This unimaginable sight is a truck filled with the bodies of the victims killed during the massacre in Thailand. Medics and rescuers carried the bodies in coffins into a morgue at a hospital while family and other bystanders watched. The suspect, a former police officer, stabbed and shot reportedly 36 people at a daycare. Twenty-three of the victims were children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old. Most of the children killed were stabbed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead

At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Shooting#Assassination#Violent Crime#San Miguel Totolapan#Reforma#Colima
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Mexico City
TODAY.com

Six people shot at a California school, official says

Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
OAKLAND, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CNN crew’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Thailand nursery massacre being probed by police

Police in Thailand are investigating whether a CNN crew “unethically” entered the nursery where at least 24 children were killed in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history, during their coverage of the mass shooting.The mass shooting had occurred on Thursday after the attacker, identified as former policeman Panya Kamrap, had stormed into the nursery in the town of Utthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, gunning down 38 people, including sleeping children.Danaichok Boonsom, the head of the local township administration, said he submitted his report on the CNN incident alleging unauthorised entry onto the government property.“Let the legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

875K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy