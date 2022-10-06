ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judge tells off Alex Jones’s lawyer for ‘personal attacks’ in closing statements

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 5 days ago

Alex Jones ’s lawyer was told off by the judge in his defamation trial for insinuating the Sandy Hook victims’ are in it for the money.

“It doesn’t mean a thing here for the plaintiff’s lawyers if it doesn’t go ka-ching,” Norm Pattis said during his bizarre closing statement on Thursday, 6 October.

Judge Bellis put a pause to the court proceedings to tell Mr Pattis to “refrain” from any further “personal attacks” against the other attorneys.

“It’s highly improper. Let’s move on. You can talk about the plaintiffs and the plaintiff’s case. I don’t want to hear it again.”

Comments / 118

bam
5d ago

The judge has a done a great job. Now hopefully the jury will take everything from him and give it to those poor families.

Reply(7)
105
Steven MT
5d ago

God continue to bless these families and give them the strength and victory they do deserve 🇺🇲❤🇺🇲💕💕

Reply(2)
69
BlueGarnet
4d ago

Jones and his lawyers have done everything they can to lose this case. Looks like they are succeeding.

Reply
54
