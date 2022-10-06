ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

Ole Miss men’s basketball has finalized tipoff times and networks for its entire 2022-23 schedule. The Rebels will play on national television a total of 25 times throughout the year after two more non-conference home games were picked up for SEC Network on Dec. 10 vs. Valparaiso and Dec. 17 against Temple.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Jonathan Mingo Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Ole Miss football receiver Jonathan Mingo put together a historic performance as the Rebels posted a 52-28 win at Vanderbilt, enough to earn Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. The senior out of Brandon, Mississippi, shared his honor with Mississippi State quarterback Will...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU

The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
hottytoddy.com

No. 9 Ole Miss Rolls Past Vandy in Second Half

No. 9 Ole Miss storms out after halftime to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28 on Saturday in Nashville. Ole Miss (6-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed for only the second time this season in the first half against the Commodores. The Commodores took a 13-3 advantage over the Rebels as AJ Swann...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ford Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends. “The Ford Center is more...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Barbour, Lott to Speak for ‘Moving Mississippi Forward’

Former Gov. Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Sen. Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday (Oct. 13) to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward. Scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Local Educators Win Bright Ideas Grants

Area school teachers were recently awarded Bright Ideas grants from North East Mississippi Electric Power Association and NE SPARC. Ten local educators submitted online applications and secured funds for their creative and innovative classroom projects based on an independent selection process. Representatives of the cooperative visited Lafayette, Oxford and Pontotoc...
OXFORD, MS

