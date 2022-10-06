Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule
Ole Miss men’s basketball has finalized tipoff times and networks for its entire 2022-23 schedule. The Rebels will play on national television a total of 25 times throughout the year after two more non-conference home games were picked up for SEC Network on Dec. 10 vs. Valparaiso and Dec. 17 against Temple.
hottytoddy.com
Jonathan Mingo Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Ole Miss football receiver Jonathan Mingo put together a historic performance as the Rebels posted a 52-28 win at Vanderbilt, enough to earn Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. The senior out of Brandon, Mississippi, shared his honor with Mississippi State quarterback Will...
hottytoddy.com
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU
The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
hottytoddy.com
No. 9 Ole Miss Rolls Past Vandy in Second Half
No. 9 Ole Miss storms out after halftime to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28 on Saturday in Nashville. Ole Miss (6-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed for only the second time this season in the first half against the Commodores. The Commodores took a 13-3 advantage over the Rebels as AJ Swann...
hottytoddy.com
OHS Band Marches to Victory
Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
hottytoddy.com
Ford Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary
The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends. “The Ford Center is more...
hottytoddy.com
Barbour, Lott to Speak for ‘Moving Mississippi Forward’
Former Gov. Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Sen. Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday (Oct. 13) to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward. Scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Could See Some Much-Needed Rain on Wednesday
With any luck, Lafayette County may get some rain later this week. In the meantime, temperatures will inch up a bit higher than they were over the weekend for the next couple of days. Today is expected to hit a high of 80 degrees with a low tonight of 52...
hottytoddy.com
Local Educators Win Bright Ideas Grants
Area school teachers were recently awarded Bright Ideas grants from North East Mississippi Electric Power Association and NE SPARC. Ten local educators submitted online applications and secured funds for their creative and innovative classroom projects based on an independent selection process. Representatives of the cooperative visited Lafayette, Oxford and Pontotoc...
hottytoddy.com
Request for Gate, Private Road in Oxford Commons Denied by Planning Commission
Oxford Commons developer David Blackburn’s request to change a public road to a private road in order to place a gate on Lakewood Hill Drive was denied Monday by the Oxford Planning Commission. In his request to change the Planned Unit Development or PUD, Blackburn was seeking to change...
