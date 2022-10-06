Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
A time for the scarecrows at Assabet Park
NORTHBOROUGH – There are some new friends hanging out at Assabet Park – some spooky, some heroic. And then there’s Bob Ross. On Oct. 8, the Recreation Department hosted the 14th annual Build-a-Scarecrow Day. The department provided the straw, twine and the scarecrow mounting; participants provided the imagination.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough celebrates 48th Heritage Day
SOUTHBOROUGH – Community members lined Main Street for the Heritage Day parade, waving as local first responders, politicians running for office and local organizations marched by. This year, the grand marshal of Heritage Day was Bea Ginga, who is the caretaker of the Southborough Community House. “I’m honored,” she...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Lions hosting Peace Poster, Youth Speech contests
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Lions Club is once again hosting its annual Peace Poster Contest for middle school-aged students, and its Youth Speech Contest for high school students. Westborough has produced state-level winners in both contests in recent years. The Peace Poster contest is designed for students between the...
communityadvocate.com
Dorothy Delarda, 95, of Southborough
– Dorothy Delarda passed quietly on October 1, 2022. Dottie was born on August 28, 1927, in Southborough MA, to Tilio and Daisy Delarda. Dottie went to Burdett College and graduated from Newbury Junior College. She worked at General Electric in Ashland and retired from Prime Computer. Dottie was a...
communityadvocate.com
Client safety, comfort, and healing are priorities at Elements Massage of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – With a unique variety of massage options provided by its therapists, Elements Massage of Shrewsbury caters to clients with a range of needs. “We offer prenatal massage therapy, sports injury recovery treatment, cupping, deep tissue and cupping therapy, Swedish massage, and most recently added an upgrade to enhance the session with CBD oils,” said Andrew Dudka, who co-owns Elements Massage with his wife Jill.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury seeks members for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging committee
SHREWSBURY – The newly established Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Committee is looking for new members. The committee, which was approved by the Select Board during a meeting on Aug. 23, aims to foster an environment that embraces diversity. According to Select Board member Beth Casavant, who also...
communityadvocate.com
Natalie L. Bilancieri, 89, of Marlborough
– Natalie L. (DesRochers) Bilancieri, 89, of Marlborough, MA, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home in Marlborough, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Conrad DesRochers and Julia (Robert) (DesRochers) Burns and wife to the late Robert R. Bilancieri, to whom she had been married for 53 years until his death in 2006. She was predeceased by her daughter Jayne Dudley and her sister, Jacquelyn “Fleurette” Bilancieri.
communityadvocate.com
Rhonda L. Bartolini, 58, of Southborough
Southborough – Rhonda (Simard) Bartolini, 58, of Southborough, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the daughter of Catherine Kurra and the wife of the late Leo F. Bartolini, Jr. Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Brendan Bartolini and his...
communityadvocate.com
Esther P. Peck, 83, of Marlborough
– Esther P. Peck, 83 of Marlborough died on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Esther was born in Troy, VT, the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Sanville) Bullis. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Terrance C. Peck in...
communityadvocate.com
Rose M. Santora, 94, of North Grafton
– Rose M. (Latino) Santora, 94, passed away peacefully October 6, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehabilitation in Natick. She was predeceased by her husband Augustine Santora in 2005. She is survived by her children Michael Santora and his wife Carol, Stephen Santora and his wife Beth, Mary...
communityadvocate.com
Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury
– Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away at UMASS – Memorial Medical Center – University Campus on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a 20 year battle with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Brian grew up in North Grafton, MA and graduated from Grafton High School in...
communityadvocate.com
David W. Adams, 74, former Marlborough Fire Chief
– Former Fire Chief, David W. Adams, 74, of Marlborough, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late William and Alice (Ripley) Adams and the husband of Nancy A. (Ercolani) Adams to whom he had been married to for the last 56 years. A graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1966. David entered into Fire Service with the City of Marlborough on August 20, 1979 and working through the ranks and retiring as Fire Chief February 19, 2010. He was affectionately known as “Chief” to all of his friends.
communityadvocate.com
Dennis M. Murphy, 76, former Hudson Fire Chief
– Dennis M. Murphy, 76, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen D. (Peterson) Murphy. He also leaves his daughter, Brenna Maguire and her husband Jason of Marlborough, MA; his son, Kevin P. Murphy and his wife Catherine of Hudson, MA; his five grandchildren, Colin Maguire, Keira Maguire, Nora Maguire, Joey Murphy and Emilia Murphy along with his brother, Jay Murphy and his wife Christine and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel Murphy and survived by Daniel’s Wife Cindy Murphy.
communityadvocate.com
Margaret A. O’Toole, 80, of Hudson
– Margaret Ann (Shaughnessy) O’Toole, 80, lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Southbridge, MA after many years of battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Thomas E. O’Toole in 1995.
communityadvocate.com
James C. Joubert, 91, of Shrewsbury
– James C. “Jim” Joubert, 91, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Jim lived a life full of love, dignity, faith and family and so was his passing. He was a loving husband to Joan E. (Raad) Joubert for 66 years and a devoted...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough electric vehicle event on Oct. 15
WESTBOROUGH – Want to know more about electric vehicles?. Come to the “Get Charged Up” regional EV Expo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2-5 p.m. at Amazon Robotics, 50 Otis Street. “The purpose of the event is to provide a gathering place for visitors to have one-on-one conversations...
communityadvocate.com
Marlboro Shamrocks fall in league title game
MARLBOROUGH – After going scoreless for the first three quarters, the Marlboro Shamrocks rallied in the fourth quarter in the East Coast Football League championship game against the Southern New England Admirals in Brockton Saturday night. The Shamrocks scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, sending the game into...
communityadvocate.com
Titans, Gators girls soccer teams face off
GRAFTON – With both teams playing to protect undefeated records, the matchup between the Grafton and Algonquin girls varsity soccer teams finished in a 0-0 draw on Oct. 8 in Grafton. Grafton, who stands 11-0-1, and Algonquin, who is 5-0-5, last met in the final round of last year’s...
