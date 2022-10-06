ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer County, MI

More bird flu found in Michigan backyard flock

By Iz Martin
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lapeer County has been added list of counties where highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been identified.

The virus was detected in a backyard poultry flock, which contained around 100 birds.

HPAI is highly contagious and can be spread from flock to flock through wild birds, contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on clothing or shoes of poultry caretakers,

The cooler fall temperatures will not serve to lessen the threat or impact of HPAI. Since the virus is susceptible to heat rather than cold, bird owners need to remain vigilant as wild birds complete their fall migration. Preventing more cases of HPAI begins with preventing domestic birds from intermingling with wild birds. Working to ensure the health of Michigan’s domestic birds is of utmost importance.”

State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland

To keep other flocks in Michigan safe, the flock is under quarantine and the birds will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has the following recommendations for keeping Michigan’s birds safe:

  • Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.
  • Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.
  • Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.
  • Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
  • Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.
  • Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
  • Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Notice any sudden deaths in your flock, a drop in egg production, a decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds?

Contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 during the day at 517-373-0440.

