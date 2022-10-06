Read full article on original website
Why John Petrucci Thinks Mike Portnoy Dream Theater Reunion Speculation Is ‘Not Good for Anybody’
While the onstage reunion of onetime Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy in support of Petrucci's solo album is bringing great joy to longtime fans of the band, Petrucci has reiterated that his live and studio collaborations with Portnoy should not lead to speculation that the drummer is returning to his former group.
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Corey Taylor Reveals Which of His Slipknot Masks Is His Favorite in Reddit AMA
Corey Taylor has had lots of memorable looks throughout his career, but which of a Slipknot masks is his favorite? That's just one of the questions put to the Slipknot frontman during a new Reddit AMA with fans, and Taylor actually did answer the question. Keeping it short and to...
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette
Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old
Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
Jackie Evancho on Songwriting and Rediscovering Joni Mitchell with Covers Album ‘Carousel of Time’
Joni Mitchell was always part of Jackie Evancho’s musical memory. Named after Joni Mitchell and James Taylor’s 1970 live album, Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time, a rendition of 10 Mitchell classics, moves back and forth, spanning the earlier chapters within Mitchell’s songbook. “I’ve heard her since...
Jay Weinberg Reveals a Slipknot Secret While Playing ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’
What’s true and false about Slipknot? Drummer Jay Weinberg joined us to prove and disprove what’s written about him and the band on Wikipedia. If you see Jay in person, don’t call him “ballbag.” Despite what Wikipedia says, that’s not one of Weinberg’s actual nicknames. However, Jay has a theory on why that got added to his Wiki page.
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Watch 'The Voice' Singer Who Flirted with Camila Cabello Choose Another Coach's Team
The Voice wrapped up its final round of Blind Auditions for Season 22 on Monday night, during which one contestant took a chance to shoot his shot with coach Camila Cabello. After the 22-year-old singer from Washington state, Jaeden Luke, took the stage and began singing a popular '70s ballad–"Make It With You" by Bread–he earned praise from two of the show's coaches.
Veteran Music Industry Exec Benny Pough Talks Impact And Legacy
The veteran music executive behind the careers of some of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars recently released his memoir 'ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership & Almost Losing It All,' which is available now. The post Veteran Music Industry Exec Benny Pough Talks Impact And Legacy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’
Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story doesn’t come out until November 1, but you can check out an animated audio excerpt right here where the singer vividly describes U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house. The story begins in 1976 when Bono notices a flyer pinned to his high school bulletin board: “Drummer seeks musicians for band.” “Funny how casually our destiny arrives,” Bono writes. “We’re all packed in the oven that is Larry’s kitchen. How do we fit all the drums, amps, and apprentice rock stars into such a small room?” Mullen was a competent drummer even...
The dramatic story behind how Angela Lansbury recorded the most famous song in 'Beauty and the Beast' in a single take
The classic "tale as old as time" tune was not only recorded in one take, but Lansbury had a harrowing journey to New York City just hours before.
Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Won’t Play it for ‘Really Long Time’
Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved”
Your week just got 100 times better. Zach Bryan just dropped the full-length, live version of his unreleased song “Starved,” along with the demo version and a studio version. He’s been playing it out on the road lately, and previously teased a short clip of the new tune, which is really just a taste of the whole live album he plans to record at his Red Rocks debut in November. If you’ve seen him live in concert before, and even if you […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fans React to Blink-182 Reuniting With Tom DeLonge
It's official. Blink-182 have confirmed that estranged band member Tom DeLonge is returning to the group, and as you might expect, the announcement has been met with plenty of response. DeLonge's career started with Blink-182, but the musician has also taken time off from the band to pursue other music,...
Ryan Reynolds Said He'd Love To Play Mac's Boyfriend On "It's Always Sunny," And Rob McElhenney Is Definitely Into It
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco.
