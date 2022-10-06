ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Loudwire

Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time

While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
The Columbus Dispatch

Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert

“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
Loudwire

74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Parade

Watch 'The Voice' Singer Who Flirted with Camila Cabello Choose Another Coach's Team

The Voice wrapped up its final round of Blind Auditions for Season 22 on Monday night, during which one contestant took a chance to shoot his shot with coach Camila Cabello. After the 22-year-old singer from Washington state, Jaeden Luke, took the stage and began singing a popular '70s ballad–"Make It With You" by Bread–he earned praise from two of the show's coaches.
HipHopWired

Veteran Music Industry Exec Benny Pough Talks Impact And Legacy

The veteran music executive behind the careers of some of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars recently released his memoir 'ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership & Almost Losing It All,' which is available now. The post Veteran Music Industry Exec Benny Pough Talks Impact And Legacy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rolling Stone

Watch Animated Audio Excerpt From Bono’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’

Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story doesn’t come out until November 1, but you can check out an animated audio excerpt right here where the singer vividly describes U2’s first practice session at drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s house. The story begins in 1976 when Bono notices a flyer pinned to his high school bulletin board: “Drummer seeks musicians for band.” “Funny how casually our destiny arrives,” Bono writes. “We’re all packed in the oven that is Larry’s kitchen. How do we fit all the drums, amps, and apprentice rock stars into such a small room?” Mullen was a competent drummer even...
Loudwire

Paramore Play ‘Misery Business’ at First Show Since Saying They Won’t Play it for ‘Really Long Time’

Are back, and so is their breakout hit "Misery Business." Back in 2018, at the end of their touring prior to announcing their hiatus, Hayley Williams had commented that they intended to "move away" from the track for a little while, adding that they'd be removing it from live shows "for a really long time." The reasoning centered around the troublesome lyric, “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change,” with Williams admitting that she no longer related to that lyric and that it came from "a very narrow-minded perspective." But with the band returning to the stage for their first show in four years, Williams addressed the song's return mid-performance.
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved”

Your week just got 100 times better. Zach Bryan just dropped the full-length, live version of his unreleased song “Starved,” along with the demo version and a studio version. He’s been playing it out on the road lately, and previously teased a short clip of the new tune, which is really just a taste of the whole live album he plans to record at his Red Rocks debut in November. If you’ve seen him live in concert before, and even if you […] The post Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Full-Length Live Recording Of Unreleased Song “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loudwire

Fans React to Blink-182 Reuniting With Tom DeLonge

It's official. Blink-182 have confirmed that estranged band member Tom DeLonge is returning to the group, and as you might expect, the announcement has been met with plenty of response. DeLonge's career started with Blink-182, but the musician has also taken time off from the band to pursue other music,...
