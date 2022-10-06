Read full article on original website
KUTV
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Police: Utah man being evicted releases jar of unknown chemicals; 4 treated for symptoms
MILLCREEK — A man who was being evicted from his apartment was arrested by a SWAT team late Sunday after police say he caused multiple people to become sick by releasing some sort of chemical mixture. Albert Paul Giron, 62, was booked in to the Salt Lake County Jail...
KUTV
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
Community helps South Ogden family who lost home, pets, belongings in fire
A South Ogden family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home Saturday morning and claimed the lives of their dogs.
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
KUTV
Suspect at large after victim shot in head at Ballpark District motel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting at a motel in the Ballpark area of the city Tuesday morning. Police said a potential suspect is still at large. The incident happened just after 10 a.m. at the Wasatch Inn, 1416 S. State St.,...
Murray Police seek info on parking garage vandal suspects
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals as part of a property damage investigation. Police say the three were involved in property damage to a parking garage. The three reportedly damaged multiple fire extinguisher housings and discharged the fire extinguishers, causing more damage to the […]
Wyoming Woman Suffers Multiple Puncture Wounds & Fractured Vertebra After Buck Gores Her In Driveway
When you think of deer, most of the time they’re skittish and afraid of human interaction, so they generally run off in the opposite direction whenever they encounter a person. However, there are times where deer aren’t afraid of humans at all, especially during the rut, and can fight...
New details released in Sugar House apartment incident
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely arrested a man in possession of a firearm while inside a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. According to SLCPD, the investigation began at 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to 2191 South McClelland Street for an unrelated call about […]
POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim
SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him. Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the […]
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
Silver Alert canceled after 82-year-old man in Salt Lake City found
Ricardo Marino, 82, landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport and then got on a TRAX train that was heading toward downtown around 5:40 p.m., and was located early Monday morning.
Family doesn't blame driver after 5-year-old Roy child hit by truck
A five-year-old boy remains hospitalized Thursday, one day after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike near his home in Roy.
KUTV
Report: Woman threatens to stab husband to get his 'other personality' out
SMITHFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A Cache County woman was arrested after she called police to report her husband had hit her, authorities stated. Officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the area of 300 South and 800 East Saturday on the domestic violence call, where the woman told them her husband struck her during a violent, psychotic episode, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
KUTV
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
KUTV
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
Motorcyclist killed in Sandy vehicle crash
One person dead after an SUV collided with a motorcycle on State Street in Sandy, late Saturday night.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville officers assaulted when party goers turn on cops over noise complaint
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville cops responding to noise complaints at a loud party Saturday night suddenly found themselves in peril when family members and party goers turned on the officers. It was the third time police had been called to the large house party...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
