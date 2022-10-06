Read full article on original website
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
RSHS to host career fair in November, looking for businesses interested in booths
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School, in partnership with WWCC, will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday, November 9 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tiger Arena on the main campus at Rock Springs High School. If any businesses are interested in having a booth...
HEALTHspot kiosk installed at White Mountain Library
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Library go-ers at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs might see a new addition to the facility as of last Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health has teamed up with Incentahealth, a wellness organization out of Englewood Colorado to offer a virtual diabetes prevention program. The kiosk was added on a partition wall between the area where the main checkout desk is and the children’s book section.
First of a series of local election debates to take place today
12 p.m. – House District 48 Candidates. All of today’s debates will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Tomorrow, the Green River Chamber will hold a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. That debate will occur at Western’s Green River Center at 6 p.m. This debate will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
Local United Way closes diaper need gap
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s recent Community Diaper Drive resulted in donations of 4,677 diapers, 2,544 wipes, and $2,800 in cash for their Sweetwater County Community Diaper Banks. Most of these donations were from individuals who donated at several drop-off locations, with the exception of boxes of diapers from Able Hands and a $1,500 gift from Rock Springs Kiwanis. Square State Brewing offered a tab discount with a diaper donation.
MHSC welcomes new hospitalist, Dr. Ahmad
A fourth hospitalist has joined the Hospital Medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. When patients are hospitalized,...
October food drive for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking the community for donations for the food bank this October. The variety found in food donations is such a treat for their patrons. Help the Food Bank give its patrons a special treat this month with food donations.
Abraham Arreola (February 3, 1998 – October 5, 2022)
Abraham Arreola, 24, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Rosary will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. October 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church.
Rock Springs Avengers u19 win 2022 Equality State Championship
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A Brotherhood Becomes a Championship. The Rock Springs Avengers u19 Boys Team Captured the 2022 Equality State Championship on October 9 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette, WY. The championship match was the culmination of a commitment these players and coaches made to...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 11, 2022
October 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 10 – October 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
