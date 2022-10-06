Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Exela Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:XELA) Soars after Divestiture of European Business
Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) soared in morning trading on Monday after the business process automation (BPA) company announced the sale of its European business, XBP Europe, to CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ: CFFE). This transaction values XBP Europe at an enterprise value of $220 million. CFFE is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.
tipranks.com
Two dividend stocks to look for passive income
Here are two dividend stocks that have a dividend yield of more than 4%. With the stock market hitting new lows, investors are looking for dividend stocks that can generate stable income – two promising picks are vehicle renting company Redde Northgate (GB:REDD) and paper manufacturing company Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI).
tipranks.com
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
tipranks.com
Two British stocks with huge potential that are currently trading low
Here are two stocks that have more than 100% upside potential in their share prices, backed by analysts with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. As we move into the final quarter of the year, market volatility continues, and investors are selling stocks that actually have good fundamentals and could grow over the long term – this creates an attractive opportunity to buy these stocks at much lower prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
ASX fossil fuel stocks burn bright, but how long can they produce heat?
Investors have flocked to ASX fossil fuel stocks, with Karoon and Whitehaven emerging as two of the biggest gainers. However, the long-term future of fossil fuel businesses is set to come under pressure amid the shift to renewable energy. The S&P/ASX 200 Energy [XEJ] index soared more than 10% over...
tipranks.com
Greggs Stock: Bakery chain has a (sausage) role to play in your portfolio
With a strong set of trading numbers and an even stronger outlook, Greggs’ stock is a sweet reward for investors. Despite the current headwinds faced by the retail sector in the UK, the bakery chain Greggs’ (GB:GRG) third-quarter update was good news – the company has managed to keep its product demand high and is optimistic about higher earnings.
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
tipranks.com
DS Smith stock gains momentum as the company expects further profit
DS Smith (GB:SMDS) today increased its annual profit guidance to be higher than previously announced expectations – with “very strong” revenue growth and “effective cost mitigation” helping it drive more profits. The company now expects its six months adjusted operating profits to be £400 million....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Spiked Last Week
Credit Suisse stock recovered some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.
tipranks.com
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield
Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession.
tipranks.com
Seeking Reliable Dividends? Try Canadian Natural Resources Stock (NYSE:CNQ)
Perhaps, its time to buy the Canadian Natural stock ahead of its Q3 earnings next month based on consistent dividend growth backed by strong oil price momentum. Shares of Canadian Natural gained (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) over 13% last week on the back of a recovery in oil prices following the OPEC+ nation’s production cut announcement. While higher commodity prices are a boon for CNQ, what stands out is its stellar dividend history.
tipranks.com
Plus500’s Q3 Update Disappoints
Plus500 (UK: PLUS) a multi-asset fintech group, offered a trading update for the third quarter on Tuesday. The fintech group saw its revenues decline 8% year-over-year to $194.5 million while its EBITDA margin dropped to 52% in Q3 versus 61% in the same period last year. However, the company saw...
tipranks.com
Ex-Dividend Dates are Fast Approaching for These 3 Stocks
Investors looking for dividend stocks might want to grab these three well-known names before they hit their ex-dividend dates. As a bonus, each of these stocks is at or near its 52-week low, so you can buy it at a bargain price while benefitting from its dividend. Accenture – ACN...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Fall as 10-Year Yield Approaches 4%
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.32%, 0.75%, and 1.02%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.961%, an increase of 7.6 basis points. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also...
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Buy That Can Survive Macro-Headwinds
Once a doom-and-gloom talking point among the fearmongers, the risk of stagflation is unfortunately gaining credibility. To combat potential low economic activity and high prices, investors should look to the relevant tickers SRE and KR as safe stocks to buy. Although 2022 started on a hopeful note, given the intense...
tipranks.com
2 Gig Economy Stocks to Buy amid Workforce Paradigm Shifts
When the COVID-19 pandemic initially struck, many white-collar workers enjoyed two benefits – a paycheck and the ability to work from home. With employers likely to start recalling their employees back to the office, the resultant conflict could be cynically advantageous for two gig economy stocks. While the COVID-19...
tipranks.com
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Results: Analysts See Q3 Beat in the Cards
PepsiCo is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts are highly optimistic about the company’s ability to beat expectations. Beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on October 12, before the market opens. PepsiCo offers a wide range of food, snack, and beverage products worldwide. PEP stock has lost 4.5% so far this year.
tipranks.com
Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Soars on Oversubscribed Financing
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are trending upward today after its $60 million private placement equity financing was oversubscribed. Immunic plans to use the funds raised for the advancement of its three product candidates (IMU-838, IMU-935, IMU-856) as well as for corporate purposes. Further, the initial data from...
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks Once Again Back on Investors’ Radar; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Names to Watch
President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon all those doing time for simple marijuana possession sent shockwaves through the beleaguered cannabis industry last week. Stocks across the sector soared on the news, which came as timely relief for a segment beaten to a pulp after hope of any federal legislative progress had mostly evaporated since the Biden administration came in to power at the start of last year. Investors had hoped that Biden’s win along with the Dems taking control of both the House and Senate, would see change take place, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Comments / 0