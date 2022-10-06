Credit Suisse stock recovered some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO