18-year-old wanted by Chesterfield Police for sex crimes with a child under 13
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old man wanted on several counts of child sex crimes, after a police investigation determined he had a sexual relationship with a minor under 13 years old.
Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias is wanted for two counts of indecent liberties with a child under 13 years old, and two counts of carnal knowledge of a child.
He is described by police as a Hispanic male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, and weighing around 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.Police searching for Virginia teen who went missing in California
The police department asks anyone with information on Landaverde-Urias to contact the Chesterfield County Police Fugitive Squad at 804-748-1251.
