WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
New York State Health Officials Warn That Flu Is Spreading Aggressively
Brace yourself for what could be a bad flu season. New York Health officials are speaking out and warning residents that influenza is spreading early and aggressively, already. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said,. With the early and aggressive spread of influenza, the annual flu shot...
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water
The bad news: Colonial School District expects to pay at least $350,000 to repair a water main suspected of bringing lead into its buildings. The good news: None of the water is reaching students or workers. As soon as Colonial was notified, school fountains were turned off, while sinks and toilets are allowed to run, because lead is not absorbed ... Read More
Emergency department visits and admissions of children with respiratory illnesses are up at Delaware Valley hospitals
Doctors at several Delaware Valley hospitals say activity from multiple viruses circulating at the same time are driving children to emergency departments with respiratory complications and illnesses, especially those who are already vulnerable to infection. Federal and state agencies warned communities last month to be on the lookout for symptoms...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation
Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by 32 cents in the past week thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place among the 50 states when it came to the highest weekly increase. The increase was double that national figure. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
delawarepublic.org
State unveils new training for pharmacists to help curb opioid addiction
Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced new resources for pharmacists to help curb substance use disorder. A new webinar will help train pharmacists co-prescribing the overdose medication naloxone along with opioids. In an effort to help curb opioid overdoses, DPH allows pharmacists to co-prescribe naloxone without a doctor’s prescription...
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt. While...
fox29.com
Beachgoers beware! Officials warns of aggressive shrimp with claws at Delaware beaches
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Better keep an eye out for these dangerous sea creatures if you're headed to the beach for a last-minute trip. No, not sharks - shrimp!. Several Delaware beaches, including Dewey Beach and Delaware Seashore State Park, say mantis shrimp have been washing ashore lately. These kinds...
‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself. “I’m trying to...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired
The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
Low-performing nursing homes may soon be subject to sanctions in New Jersey
The New Jersey Senate Health and Human Services Committee cleared a bill Thursday that would allow the state to issue sanctions to nursing homes that do not perform up to standard. The proposal is based on a five-star rating system implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
Race to watch: Pa. state Rep. Craig Williams looks to fend off challenger Cathy Spahr
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Cathy Spahr believes Republican state Rep. Craig Williams is too “extreme” for the 160th state House district — so she’s challenging him for the seat. “This is a purple district; it’s not hard right,...
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
nomadlawyer.org
DELAWARE : EXPLORE 7 BEST HIKING PLACES IN DELAWARE
Delaware, located between Maryland & New Jersey, covers the majority of Delaware’s eastern half of the Delmarva Peninsula. As you might guess, this 180-mile-long, 71.5-mile-wide area of land is named after the states that it is occupied: Delaware and Maryland. For web story click here. Rhode Island is about...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
