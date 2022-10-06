ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WGMD Radio

DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter

An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
WBOC

Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline

DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
WHYY

Emergency department visits and admissions of children with respiratory illnesses are up at Delaware Valley hospitals

Doctors at several Delaware Valley hospitals say activity from multiple viruses circulating at the same time are driving children to emergency departments with respiratory complications and illnesses, especially those who are already vulnerable to infection. Federal and state agencies warned communities last month to be on the lookout for symptoms...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation

Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by 32 cents in the past week thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place among the 50 states when it came to the highest weekly increase. The increase was double that national figure. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
delawarepublic.org

State unveils new training for pharmacists to help curb opioid addiction

Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced new resources for pharmacists to help curb substance use disorder. A new webinar will help train pharmacists co-prescribing the overdose medication naloxone along with opioids. In an effort to help curb opioid overdoses, DPH allows pharmacists to co-prescribe naloxone without a doctor’s prescription...
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired

The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
nomadlawyer.org

DELAWARE : EXPLORE 7 BEST HIKING PLACES IN DELAWARE

Delaware, located between Maryland & New Jersey, covers the majority of Delaware’s eastern half of the Delmarva Peninsula. As you might guess, this 180-mile-long, 71.5-mile-wide area of land is named after the states that it is occupied: Delaware and Maryland. For web story click here. Rhode Island is about...
