(FOX 9) - Tuesday will be warm, with highs in the 80s, ahead of a cold front that could bring scattered thunderstorms in the evening. The high on Tuesday is about 20 degrees above average for this time of year (the record high is 85 degrees for this date). But after the dinner hours, a cold front will slam into us, bringing scattered thunderstorm possibilities from about 7 p.m. to midnight. The storms could bring hail.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO