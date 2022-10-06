Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Cruise ship passengers cut trip to St. Paul short due to low water levels
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near record low water levels on the Mississippi in recent weeks that have backed up river traffic and grounded barges have now stranded a cruise ship on its way to St. Paul, Minnesota. The Viking Mississippi was scheduled to travel from New Orleans, Louisiana...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Storms possible Tuesday, then it gets chilly
(FOX 9) - Tuesday will be warm, with highs in the 80s, ahead of a cold front that could bring scattered thunderstorms in the evening. The high on Tuesday is about 20 degrees above average for this time of year (the record high is 85 degrees for this date). But after the dinner hours, a cold front will slam into us, bringing scattered thunderstorm possibilities from about 7 p.m. to midnight. The storms could bring hail.
fox9.com
Minnesota family flying high after honor for hot air balloon pioneer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's been days since Donna Wiederkehr got back from the biggest balloon festival in the world and in some ways, she feels like she is still floating on air. "It was full of great memories. It was pretty emotional. So full of joy to...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warm through Tuesday, then it gets chilly
(FOX 9) - Monday will be warm and Tuesday even warmer ahead of cooler temperatures later this week. The high on Monday will top out around 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s ahead of a warm front that will push temperatures up to around 80 degrees on Tuesday. Gusty winds are also expected.
fox9.com
Blink-182 North American reunion tour starts in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blink-182 is going on tour, with the band's first stop on their North American leg at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The tour is a reunion of band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, who haven't played together in nearly 10 years. The tour kicks off in March 2023 and goes through February 2024.
fox9.com
Salvation Army volunteers helping Florida recover after Hurricane Ian
Salvation Army has over 220 volunteers from all over the country helping those in Florida who were affected by the hurricane. For more information, visit https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
fox9.com
12-year-old shot by uncle while hunting squirrels has died
(FOX 9) - The 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting squirrels with his uncle in central Minnesota has died, authorities said Tuesday. The boy was shot Sunday morning, with the Cass County Sheriff's Office saying deputies learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land in Moose Lake Township when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew.
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships
The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
fox9.com
Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark
(FOX 9) - In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
fox9.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
fox9.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Paul alleyway
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A homicide investigation was underway Monday afternoon in St. Paul after a man was found shot in an alley. Police were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the alley off York Avenue near North Frank Street. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Further details about the shooting or the victim were not released.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Objection! Minnesota AG candidates overstate violent crime spike, prosecutor staffing
(FOX 9) - Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's record is the focus of new television ads from his campaign and his rival, Republican Jim Schultz, and both overplay their hands as they seek to convince voters. Ellison won the office in 2018 with a 3.9-percentage point margin, the closest statewide...
fox9.com
St. Paul coffee shop owner hopes to help young people make connections
A coffee shop in St. Paul is hoping to be the place where some young adults can find their path in life and make some friends. We highlighted the shop in Kelly's Community Champions.
fox9.com
Minnesotans call on the US government to support Ukraine following Russian attacks
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ukrainian Americans and supporters rallied in solidarity with Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive attack on the country Monday. "People are terrified, but at the same time they're very angry, and they want Russians to know that Ukraine is a strong nation. And despite this terror, people are not going to give up. They're going to continue fighting," said Luda Anastazevsky, a board member at the Ukrainian American Community Center.
