ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Storms possible Tuesday, then it gets chilly

(FOX 9) - Tuesday will be warm, with highs in the 80s, ahead of a cold front that could bring scattered thunderstorms in the evening. The high on Tuesday is about 20 degrees above average for this time of year (the record high is 85 degrees for this date). But after the dinner hours, a cold front will slam into us, bringing scattered thunderstorm possibilities from about 7 p.m. to midnight. The storms could bring hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warm through Tuesday, then it gets chilly

(FOX 9) - Monday will be warm and Tuesday even warmer ahead of cooler temperatures later this week. The high on Monday will top out around 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s ahead of a warm front that will push temperatures up to around 80 degrees on Tuesday. Gusty winds are also expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
fox9.com

Blink-182 North American reunion tour starts in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blink-182 is going on tour, with the band's first stop on their North American leg at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The tour is a reunion of band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, who haven't played together in nearly 10 years. The tour kicks off in March 2023 and goes through February 2024.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

12-year-old shot by uncle while hunting squirrels has died

(FOX 9) - The 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting squirrels with his uncle in central Minnesota has died, authorities said Tuesday. The boy was shot Sunday morning, with the Cass County Sheriff's Office saying deputies learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land in Moose Lake Township when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew.
CASS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River
fox9.com

U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships

The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
ROSEMOUNT, MN
fox9.com

Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark

(FOX 9) - In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
fox9.com

Man dies after being shot in St. Paul alleyway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A homicide investigation was underway Monday afternoon in St. Paul after a man was found shot in an alley. Police were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the alley off York Avenue near North Frank Street. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Further details about the shooting or the victim were not released.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
fox9.com

Minnesotans call on the US government to support Ukraine following Russian attacks

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ukrainian Americans and supporters rallied in solidarity with Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive attack on the country Monday. "People are terrified, but at the same time they're very angry, and they want Russians to know that Ukraine is a strong nation. And despite this terror, people are not going to give up. They're going to continue fighting," said Luda Anastazevsky, a board member at the Ukrainian American Community Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy