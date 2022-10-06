ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

NBC Miami

These Are the 12 Jurors Deciding the Fate of the Parkland School Shooter

Attorneys are set to give closing arguments on Tuesday in the death penalty trial for the convicted Parkland school shooter who killed 17 people and injured 17 others in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Twelve jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz, 24,...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Attorneys and Judge Hold Hearing to Discuss Parkland Jury Instructions

Attorneys in the Parkland school shooting case discussed jury instructions Monday, a day before they're set to give closing arguments in the case. Jurors weren't present for the Monday afternoon hearing where the attorneys and judge were settling on the instructions. Judge Elizabeth Scherer made it clear that she'd like...
PARKLAND, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect Arrested After 2 Men Shot in Tamarac Saturday: BSO

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Tamarac Saturday that left two men hospitalized, according the Broward Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, BSO said.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

‘Swatting' Calls Cause Lockdowns at Multiple South Florida Schools

Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. Pembroke Pines Police officials said multiple officers responded to West Broward High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. "We are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation

A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show. Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier's checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

Homestead Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Items During Hurricane Ian Aftermath

Two men from Homestead were arrested and charged in Lee County after allegedly being caught stealing items after claiming to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Ernesto Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove to Fort Myers and were later seen stealing items from in front of a local business damaged in the Category 4 storm and loading them into a trailer.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Scene at NW Miami Intersection

Police are investigating a potential crime scene Monday in northwest Miami that may have been the result of a shooting. Officers arrived near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 54th Street before 4 a.m. after unconfirmed reports of a shooting in the area. Police have not released details at this time, but...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Reported Tank Explosion Investigated in Doral

Crews are investigating a reported tank explosion Tuesday morning in the city of Doral. The reported explosion took place near the 8800 block of Northwest 35th Lane, just north of Doral Central Park and east of U.S. Southern Command. Workers reportedly were working on the tank when the explosion occurred.
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Continue Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

The Miami Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen in the Allapattah area, police said. Lizdania Mendoza Ojeda was reported missing on September 23, 2022. Ojeda is 5'06" with brown hair and brown eyes. Although information about her clothing is not known, she was...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Diesel Tank Explosion Damages Doral Warehouse

Crews are investigating a diesel tank explosion that damaged a warehouse in Doral Tuesday morning. The explosion took place around 7:45 a.m. near the 8800 block of Northwest 35th Lane at a two-story warehouse. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the explosion resulted in a roof collapse. Hazmat units arrived on the...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Concerns Arise as Construction Set to Begin on Brickell Roundabout

Construction is set to begin soon to build a new roundabout at a busy Brickell intersection. The goal is to ease traffic, but some neighbors are concerned the planned project will not go far enough to fix what they feel makes the area dangerous. When urban planner Aaron DeMayo saw...
MIAMI, FL

