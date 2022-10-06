ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the 100th Anniversary Coming to Disney World?

Disney World is closing out its 50th Anniversary next year, but there’s an even bigger celebration on the way — the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. The company was founded in 1923, and starting in 2023, we’ll be celebrating 100 years of excitement. We can’t wait to check out all the celebrations for ourselves…but will we be able to party it up in Disney World? Here’s what we know so far.
Two New RETRO Disney Ears Are Now Online!

A pair of Mickey or Minnie ears are often the KEY to the perfect Disney outfit. Whether you like bright and sparkly ears, unique "ears," or a classic pair,...
You Can Now See A Werewolf (!!) in Disney’s Avengers Campus!

Spooky season just got even spookier, especially in Disneyland. The Halloween decorations are up, Haunted Mansion Holiday is open, and we’ve already been to Oogie Boogie Bash and met a LOT of villains. However, two NEW spooky characters have officially put in an appearance in Avengers Campus, and we’ve got the PHOTOS.
A New Disney SEQUIN Spirit Jersey Just Arrived ONLINE

When it comes to certain merchandise collections, Disney just KNOWS how to sucker us in. Okay, so we can't get enough ears, and new ones drop EVERY single day....
Why Disney Fans Shouldn’t Sleep on HomeGoods

If you’re as big a fan of Disney merchandise as we are, beware of this post. While lots of Disney merchandise can be found in the parks, shopping online is an option if you won’t be visiting Disney anytime soon. Some big retail stores like Target and Walmart sell Disney items in their stores as well, and did you know HomeGoods is included in that list as well? If you didn’t, we suggest you run to HomeGoods now to grab some of the ADORABLE Disney merchandise we spotted!
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week

Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
SAVE on Disney Squishmallows During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale!

Is your credit card steaming up from all of the Amazon Prime Day Deal purchases you've made?. Well, if we haven't tempted you enough, we're about to help...
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World

Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Added to Genie+ at Disneyland Resort

Skipping the regular, standby lines in Disney parks certainly isn’t anything new. And, since the introduction of the latest system — Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes — there have been quite a few changes and updates in both Disney World and Disneyland. We recently learned that surge pricing would be implemented for Genie+ in Disneyland, and now it looks like yet another new change has come to the service!
Need a Last-Minute Halloween Costume? Amazon Has You Covered.

Halloween is a few weeks away! Do you have your costume yet?. We saw lots of amazing Halloween costumes at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash, and...
Someone Has To Have the Worst Day in Disney World. Will It Be You?

There are many ways your day can be ruined at Disney World — in fact, it’s quite EASY to have a terrible time. Your favorite ride is closed, all the lines have two-hour wait times, it won’t stop raining…we could go on. The good news is that for every problem there’s a solution, and we’ve got you covered. Trust us, you don’t want to be the person having the worst day in Disney World.
Act Fast! These Are Our Favorite Amazon Prime Early Access Deals

Prime members are getting a real leg up on holiday shopping with Amazon's Early Access Sale!. Holiday shopping has changed immensely over the past few years thanks to...
PHOTOS: Holiday Weekend Crowds SURPRISED Us in Disney World

It’s a busy time of year at Disney World, and chances are it’s only going to get even busier!. We’re in the parks every single day checking out anything and everything new or interesting that you might need to know about on your next visit, and that includes monitoring those pesky crowds. No matter when you’re heading to the parks, it’s always a good idea to check the latest wait times and see how busy the parks have been, especially on holidays — so let’s take a look at Disney World crowds for today, Indigenous Peoples’ Day!
Every Scheduled CLOSURE in Disney World This Week

Planning a trip to Disney World? We’d love to help you out!. There are a few things you should NOT forget to do before you leave. Make sure you’ve got all the Park Pass Reservations that you need, and take a look at our packing guide so that you don’t forget any essentials. And one more thing! Be sure to look at this list of everything that’ll be CLOSED at the parks and hotels for the coming week — you don’t want to be caught off guard by unexpected closures!
HUNDREDS of Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants…Again

In discussing park price increases, Disney CEO Bob Chapek once said, “If demand goes up, then we have the opportunity to do that.” Well, we regret to inform your budgets, but it seems that the time for price increases has arrived. price increases implemented for Genie+ at Disneyland,...
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!

No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you're in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
