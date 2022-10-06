ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash

A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
BBC

Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision

A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition following a collision involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries and is currently in Derriford hospital. His next of kin have been informed. Police were notified about the incident, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, at about 00:30 on Saturday. The...
BBC

Louth: Graffiti attack on controversial town centre seats

Vandals have sprayed graffiti across a road in Louth in an apparent attack against controversial wooden seating installed in the town. Since being put up in Mercer Row in August, the seating, known as "parklets" have been damaged twice. The graffiti, which seemingly criticises the cost of the parklets, is...
BBC

Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop

Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
