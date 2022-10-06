ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

WAFF

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge

White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

State will not seek death penalty for Casey White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama will no longer be seeking the death penalty for a man who is charged with a 2015 murder and escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail. Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail for an alleged 2015 murder when he escaped in...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old
RED BAY, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash

Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, Avantae Alexander was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later succumbed to their injuries. The Decatur Police Department says that a group of...
DECATUR, AL
WSMV

Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAFF

One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ATHENS, AL

