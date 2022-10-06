Read full article on original website
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
WAFF
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge
White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year.
WAFF
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama will no longer be seeking the death penalty for a man who is charged with a 2015 murder and escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail. Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail for an alleged 2015 murder when he escaped in...
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
WAFF
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother lost her son and a mother has a son in a detention center in what Decatur Police are describing as a self-defense shooting on Sunday morning. Fourteen-year-old Avantae Alexander was shot and killed on Pennylane in Decatur during an attempted robbery by four teenagers aged 13 and 14.
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
WAFF
Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
WAFF
Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
WAFF
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year.
1 dead, on-duty officer injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County.
Murder conviction of Decatur man upheld in appeals court
A Decatur man who wanted to have his murder conviction reversed has been denied his appeal, according to a recent announcement.
WAAY-TV
14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
WAFF
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
WAFF
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, Avantae Alexander was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later succumbed to their injuries. The Decatur Police Department says that a group of...
State files gag order, defends felony murder charge in Casey White case
Prosecutors filed two motions Friday could that have a major impact on the two murder cases Casey White is facing.
One injured after shooting in Trinity
Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning in Trinity.
Prosecutor requests gag order in Casey White’s murder trials
Prosecutors are asking a judge to issue a gag order in Casey White’s murder cases. “This case has received an inordinate amount of coverage from local, State and National media outlets,” Chris Connolly, the district attorney of Lauderdale County, wrote in a court filing on Friday. Connolly said...
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
Comments / 0