Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Related
millington-news.com
NEWS UPDATE- Suddenly: Dogs attack hospitalizes mother, takes lives of her two children at family home
The Millington community was rocked last week by the tragic news of two children dying after their family pets attacked them. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park on Oct. 5 where at about 3:30 p.m. two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy. The mother was also attacked by the two pit bulls. The mother was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with multiple bites and wounds. Unfortunately the children were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Memphis mother robbed at gunpoint in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says her mother is still shaken after a group of men robbed her at gunpoint in Midtown while she was on her way to see a play. It’s been an upsetting 24 hours for Shaquira Bradfield after she says her 48-year-old mother, Charmaine Bradfield, appeared at her door barefoot […]
Attempted carjacking leads to shooting in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Shandy Drive and Turn Bow lane. One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Deputies say the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking. Cassandra Evans says she […]
Man shoots a person several times after verbal argument, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a verbal argument that turned violent. On Oct. 7 at approximately 11:10 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Park Avenue, off of Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound. Officers were told two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
Fire at Frayser apartments leaves two firefighters injured, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters are injured following a huge fire in Annie’s townhomes in Frayser, according to the Memphis Fire Department. One person was also taken to emergency in non-critical condition due to smoke inhalation. FOX13 learned that 8-units were destroyed, leaving some residents without a place...
Man uses mouse trap to steal checks from drop box in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after using a mouse trap to steal checks from an apartment complex dropbox in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said It happened at Hillcrest apartment around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 30. The man peeped through the latch to see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadly pit bull attack reignites debate about the breed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pit bull is a term used in the U.S. for a type of dog descended from bulldogs and terriers, but if some people had their way, the breed would no longer be allowed to exist. The deaths of two children in a pit bull attack this week have renewed the debate over […]
Memphis man wanted after murder near Airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row. MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest. MPD responded to a shooting […]
actionnews5.com
Two dogs attack family in their home, leaving two children dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dogs attacked a family in their home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a scene where at 3:30 p.m., two family dogs attacked a two-year-old, a 5-month-old, and their mother in their home. The children...
millington-news.com
NEWS UPDATE: Two children dead, mother in stable condition after dog attack in Millington home
On Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, two children in the Millington area were killed and their mother was critically injured in an attack by their pit bulls in the home. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call and on Thursday, the dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized. Doctors say the mother is still in the hospital at Regional One in Memphis but she is in stable condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One injured after Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
Man killed, two others hurt in Memphis nightclub shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Prohibition Lounge, on American Way. When officers arrived, they found a total of three people shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
actionnews5.com
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting on American Way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way. According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions. Police have not arrested anyone.
Woman charged with murder after killing man in vacant house, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after leaving a man dead inside of a vacant home, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 30-year-old Shapia “Shine” Williams killed Terry Massey inside of an abandoned home on Gruber Drive on September 23, 2022.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0