ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Europa League result and final score as Fabio Vieira wraps up victory

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rW1na_0iOkbHJz00

Mikel Arteta will hope to continue Arsenal’s stellar form as they welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Emirates stadium tonight. The Gunners were triumphant in the north London derby at the weekend leaving them top of the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Europa League this term but have only played one game – a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich - thanks to their match versus PSV Eindhoven being postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Their opponents this evening, Bodo/Glimt, are also yet to lose having picked up one win and one draw from their opening two fixtures. That means that the winner of tonight’s clash will finish the matchday top of Group A.

Arteta is aware of the hectic schedule facing his players and says he will not hesitate to rotate his squad so it will be interesting to see how strong a line-up he chooses tonight. The Gunners boss will no doubt have one eye on the Liverpool game this weekend, but he will also want to secure Europa League qualification as soon as possible.

Follow all the Europa League action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Bodo/Glimt:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AC Milan vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea and Graham Potter face their biggest test of the Champions League so far as they travel to the San Siro to face AC Milan tonight.After their opening defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, which spelled the end for Thomas Tuchel, and an opening draw for Potter against FC Salzburg, Chelsea faced a tricky situation in Group C.But last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions eased some of the pressure, although the reverse fixtures remains a pivotal moment in the club’s European campaign.Chelsea are a side in form, however, as displayed by their impressive victory over Milan at Stamford Bridge....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Philippe Coutinho ‘a million miles’ off standard Aston Villa need, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has described Philippe Coutinho as a “shadow” of the player that he used to be after the Brazilian again struggled to make an impact for Aston Villa.Coutinho was taken off by Steven Gerrard with the visitors chasing a winner at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.The 30-year-old is yet to score for the club since making his loan move from Barcelona permanent in May.Though Ashley Young’s first-half equaliser earned Gerrard’s side a point in Nottingham, Aston Villa are the Premier League’s joint-second lowest scorers, and again failed to convert possession into chances. And Carragher believes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Celtic face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages but can boost their hopes if they beat RB Leipzig at Parkhead tonight.The Scottish champions were beaten 3-1 by the German side last week, a result which left Celtic bottom of Group F with just a single point.But the good news for Ange Postecoglou’s side is they have home matches against Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk to come, which have to be considered must-win games ahead of the trip to European champions Real Madrid on the final matchday.After giving Madrid problems in the opening Champions League match...
UEFA
The Independent

In the era of the super clubs, can Milan ever be Milan again?

Back in the summer, AC Milan were involved in two major transfers, that were instructive as to where they are as a club. The Italian champions were trying to sign both Sven Botman and Charles De Ketelaere, but Newcastle United wanted the former and Leeds United wanted the latter.Milan knew they couldn’t compete financially with the Premier League but felt they still had a chance. Both of the players, several sources insist, wanted Milan. Both consequently wanted to wait. They wanted to give Milan a chance. They had also enjoyed the chance to breathe it all in.It is something that...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
The Independent

Sam Curran cautiously excited ahead of second chance at T20 World Cup

Sam Curran admitted to some trepidation about contemplating his involvement in the T20 World Cup after he was struck down by injury just a couple of weeks before England’s last campaign.Twelve months ago, Curran was already in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the global event – on Indian Premier League duty for Chennai Super Kings – when a stress fracture in his lower back was detected.Curran was therefore cruelly ruled out before the start of the tournament, where England reached the semi-finals, and he also missed last winter’s Ashes as he spent seven months on the sidelines.While he shone...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy