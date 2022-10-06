ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss joins European leaders for ‘family photo’ at meeting in Prague

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Liz Truss joined other European leaders as part of the so-called “family photo” at the European Political Community on Thursday (6 October).

The prime minister stood alongside others including French president Emmanuel Macron , European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan .

Ms Truss appeared relaxed as she stood alongside fellow leaders, smiling and also chatting to Dimitar Kovacevski, the Macedonian prime minister.

The leaders of 44 nations met in what many have described as a united stand against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

