Immigration

BBC

Suffolk protester's arrest viewed more than 11 million times

A climate change activist whose arrest has been viewed more than 11 million times said she was taking action for her six-year-old son. Lora Johnson, 38, who lives in Southwold, Suffolk, was filmed being carried away by police from Waterloo Bridge in London on Sunday. "I was there as a...
PROTESTS
BBC

Billionaire John Caudwell turns off heat to support Ukraine

Billionaire John Caudwell has switched off the heat in his mansion to show solidarity with Ukraine. The mobile phone entrepreneur, who lives at Broughton Hall, Eccleshall, said he is only heating his bedroom, and has put an extra duvet on his bed. "I've switched everything off or down," he said.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pressure Cooker#Poa#Prague#Uk#The Border Force#The Home Office#French
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
travelnoire.com

British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming

An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
The Independent

Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

