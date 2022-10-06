Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Suffolk protester's arrest viewed more than 11 million times
A climate change activist whose arrest has been viewed more than 11 million times said she was taking action for her six-year-old son. Lora Johnson, 38, who lives in Southwold, Suffolk, was filmed being carried away by police from Waterloo Bridge in London on Sunday. "I was there as a...
BBC
Billionaire John Caudwell turns off heat to support Ukraine
Billionaire John Caudwell has switched off the heat in his mansion to show solidarity with Ukraine. The mobile phone entrepreneur, who lives at Broughton Hall, Eccleshall, said he is only heating his bedroom, and has put an extra duvet on his bed. "I've switched everything off or down," he said.
Passenger slams flight attendant for not moving out of the way on the plane – but everyone is saying the same thing
A PASSENGER has slammed a flight attendant for not moving out of his way in the plane aisle, but no one seems to agree with him. The man was making his way down towards the back of the aircraft when he met a cabin crew member who was heading in the other direction.
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder
A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Passengers on a plane that collided with another jet at Heathrow Airport were initially told there was only a 'technical issue'
Passengers on the Korean Air jet that collided with another aircraft at Britain's busiest airport said they didn't feel any impact from the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
British passenger, 63, is found dead by his wife on board flight from UK to Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the...
Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof
A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral
The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public
King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Seven-year-old girl ‘pushed aside’ during Queen’s coffin incident
Visitor to lying in state says niece queued for 15 hours and they are trying to get back in
U.K.・
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
Extraordinary moment pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they want to disembark with show of hands after delay
THIS is the extraordinary moment a pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they wanted to disembark at with a show of hands. The captain appears to have left it up to passengers to pick where they would leave the easyJet aircraft after being held up by delays. The plane...
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
Mystery of how an urn containing the ashes of a man who was cremated in South Australia ended up on a Queensland beach
A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away. Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy's urn in Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.
Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
Comments / 0