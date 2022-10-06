Read full article on original website
Dallas County Crash Claims One Life, 2 others injured
(Granger) One person died, and two others suffered injuries when a semi and a car collided at an intersection in Granger. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. Authorities say 75-year-old Larry Don Adams of Boone died in the crash. The two people hurt in the accident are 43-year-old Adam William Choruzek, and 48-year-old Kathy Lynn O’Brien, both from Grand Junction.
A Boone Man Died and Two Grand Junction Residents Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
A two vehicle collision Monday morning in Dallas County ends with one fatality and two others injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 9:10pm at the intersection of Highway 17 and Broadway Street. A 2010 International semi-tractor trailer that was driven by 40-year-old Matthew Olszewski of Cookeville, Tennessee and was traveling north on the highway and went to turn west onto Broadway Street, but didn’t yield to a southbound 1991 Oldsmobile that was driven by 43-year-old Adam Choruzek of Grand Junction. The semi crossed the southbound lane on the highway and struck the Oldsmobile on the right side.
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty by Corporate Woods Drive, where – within minutes – he ticketed another driver for going 99 miles an hour in the same location.
Homeless Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Des Moines Bar Employee
(Des Moines, IA) -- A homeless man is in the Polk County Jail this morning, accused of threatening a worker with a knife outside a downtown bar this weekend. Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Williams of Des Moines is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Polk County Jail records. Police say he confronted an employee with a knife outside of Exile Brewing Company Friday night. The employee was not hurt.
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
Ames teenager dies in Story County crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Ames teenager died Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with the back of a trailer pulled by a dump truck, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Highway 30, east of Sand Hill Trail. The sheriff's office...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 17 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE FRAUD CALLS, TWO CAT CALLS, TWO DOG CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ALARM, ONE PHONECALL RETURNED, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE FIGHT CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON AND ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 10
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sarah Myers of Dawson was traveling in the 18000 block of D Avenue when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, and her vehicle entered the ditch and rolled several times. She was transported privately to the hospital. Damage to Myers’ vehicle was estimated at $20,000.
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
Teen found with Gun and Drugs
A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
Jefferson Police Report October 7-9, 2022
9:19am: An Officer was called to the 400 block of E. Madison St. to assist a subject with a medical issue. 12:03pm: An Officer was called to the 100 block of West State St. in regards to a possible “telephone scam”. The Officer is investigating. 12:40pm: An Officer...
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials￼
From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa's capital city, involving 10 teenagers, six guns and at least 42 fired bullets.
2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme
A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
