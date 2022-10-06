ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men's basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars' football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Heber City groundbreaking celebrates 29th LDS Church temple in Utah

HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Construction on the 29th temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah is underway in Heber City. President Russell M. Nelson presided over a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on the 17.9-acre site southeast of 1400 East and Center Street.
HEBER CITY, UT
Pyramid

Breeze Airways begins Provo flights to Las Vegas

Residents in Utah County now have a second choice to fly to Las Vegas. As of Thursday, flights began departing locally for Sin City via Breeze Airways. Breeze, known for calling itself the "Seriously Nice" low-fare airline, was founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman. The airline's headquarters is in Cottonwood Heights, with the new Provo Airport as its home base in Utah.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

A study says skyrocketing housing costs put the squeeze on Utah renters

The average cost of keeping a roof over your head in Utah's metro areas is a lot more than it used to be - if you're renting. A recent University of Utah study found that rental prices in the state's major cities increased faster in the past two years than they did over the entire prior decade. Dejan Eskic, a research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said rising home prices have pushed many Utahns into the rental market.
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

Crowd mourns temporary closure of local Mexican restaurant

Rancherito's Mexican Food, a local 24-hour Mexican restaurant, received a show of support on Oct. 5 when hundreds of supporters dressed in black gathered outside the building, which is currently closed for renovation. BYU student Henry Fye, who runs an Instagram fan account named @provorancheritos, initially believed the restaurant...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT

