The countdown is officially on for Black Adam, with the DC film arriving in theaters in just a matter of weeks. One of the most buzzed-about components of the film has been its tie to the DC mythos, especially as the larger future of the franchise under Warner Bros. Discovery remains a little up in the air. While we'll have to wait until Black Adam arrives in theaters to get the full picture, a newly-released TV spot for the film showcases one of the most unexpected pieces of world-building yet. The TV spot, which was shared to DC's TikTok page, showcases a fight between Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — which includes them destroying a mural of the Justice League.
Jonathan Majors Reveals What Drew Him to Kang the Conqueror Role
Jonathan Majors, the Loki and Creed III star who will serve as the central antagonist in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has put on a bunch of muscle for the battles to come. In a new conversation with Men's Health, he broke down how and why he did that, but also what drew him to these specific roles at a moment in his career when he's hugely in demand. According to Majors, the appeal of Kang lies in the source material: it's Kang himself who had huge potential, and that made him want to see what he could do with it.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Addresses Killmonger Comparisons
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta addressed the comparisons between his character and Killmonger. In the upcoming sequel, he plays Namor, but in the Black Panther fandom, Michael B. Jordan's villain casts a long shadow. While speaking with Total Film, Huerta expressed some hope that the Sub-Mariner would live in fans' minds like the mercenary did years ago. It wouldn't be hard to imagine, while Jordan's portrayal is charismatic, it seems like Namor is going to rack up some real destruction in Wakanda Forever. Audiences love this cast and seeing them pushed in this way could end up catapulting Huerta into numerous conversations after release. (Some fans are still holding out hope that Killmonger gets a chance to stand toe-to-toe with the mutant before the credits roll.) Check out how Huerta sees it down below.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David
The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Date Moved
Marvel Studios typically hosts its world premieres the same week its films enter theaters or, at the very least, close to it. When it comes to the studios' next film offering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will soon change. An updated listing on Average Socialite, a platform monitoring events in and around Hollywood, the Ryan Coogler sequel will no longer debut on its previous premiere date of November 1st. Instead, Marvel Studios has bumped the world premiere up a full week. Now, Wakanda Forever is set to have its premiere on Tuesday, October 25th, two-and-a-half weeks before the film enters theaters.
Gotham Knights Creative Director Explains Why Batman Isn't the Focus
The creative director of Gotham Knights has explained why developer WB Games Montreal opted to kick Batman to the curb in its upcoming video game. Since it was first revealed back in 2020, one of the main selling points of Gotham Knights is that it would tell a story set within Gotham City that would focus on Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood rather than that of Batman. And while that choice has been a bit divisive with some fans, we've now learned about why this direction was chosen.
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain
During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.
Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases King Bumi's Debut
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return thanks to new projects in production at Paramount, and more specifically at Avatar Studios, with films apparently revolving around re-introducing the world that brought us Aang and Korra. These projects won't be the only avenue in which the familiar benders will be hitting the screen, as Netflix is still continuing to work on their live-action adaptation re-telling the story that introduced fans to Aang and company, with the actor portraying King Bumi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, going on record about his upcoming role.
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
Scarlett Johansson Explained Why She Felt "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" In Her Career And What Has Changed Since
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Released
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped some new character posters ahead of the MCU blockbuster's big release. Fans got a brand new look at Shuri, Okoye, M'Baku, Queen Ramonda, Riri Williams, Namor, and all the other prime players in the sequel. Black Panther was a massive hit for Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler. Unfortunately, the passing of Chadwick Boseman complicates the entire project. The cast and crew loved their leading man, and they are joined by legions of fans all over the world. As the entire Marvel community continues to grieve his passing, the posters capture some of that solemnity. Everyone is either looking down or off in the distance. (Of course, Namor isn't backing away from anything in his and Shuri looks boldly ahead.) Peep the emotions on display right here down below.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She "Lost A Sense of Control" After Hunger Games, Oscar Win
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to films like The Hunger Games, but now she's opening up about how the massive success of that film as well as winning the Oscar for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook not only accelerated her career but made her feel like she'd lost a sense of control as well.
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
