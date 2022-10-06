Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Released
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped some new character posters ahead of the MCU blockbuster's big release. Fans got a brand new look at Shuri, Okoye, M'Baku, Queen Ramonda, Riri Williams, Namor, and all the other prime players in the sequel. Black Panther was a massive hit for Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler. Unfortunately, the passing of Chadwick Boseman complicates the entire project. The cast and crew loved their leading man, and they are joined by legions of fans all over the world. As the entire Marvel community continues to grieve his passing, the posters capture some of that solemnity. Everyone is either looking down or off in the distance. (Of course, Namor isn't backing away from anything in his and Shuri looks boldly ahead.) Peep the emotions on display right here down below.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Date Moved
Marvel Studios typically hosts its world premieres the same week its films enter theaters or, at the very least, close to it. When it comes to the studios' next film offering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will soon change. An updated listing on Average Socialite, a platform monitoring events in and around Hollywood, the Ryan Coogler sequel will no longer debut on its previous premiere date of November 1st. Instead, Marvel Studios has bumped the world premiere up a full week. Now, Wakanda Forever is set to have its premiere on Tuesday, October 25th, two-and-a-half weeks before the film enters theaters.
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases King Bumi's Debut
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return thanks to new projects in production at Paramount, and more specifically at Avatar Studios, with films apparently revolving around re-introducing the world that brought us Aang and Korra. These projects won't be the only avenue in which the familiar benders will be hitting the screen, as Netflix is still continuing to work on their live-action adaptation re-telling the story that introduced fans to Aang and company, with the actor portraying King Bumi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, going on record about his upcoming role.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Reveals Chapter 168 Release Date
One-Punch Man fans have been eating good in 2022, with the third anime season being announced earlier this year and the battle between Saitamaand Garou coming to an end in glorious fashion as several planets were unable to withstand the conflict between the two universe-shattering powerhouses. Artist Yusuke Murata took a hiatus earlier this year, which is understandable considering the work that goes into the energetic battles from the creator known as ONE, but it seems that Saitama is preparing to return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David
The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
ComicBook
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
ComicBook
Moon Knight Strikes Again With a Marvel Legends Figure From The Comics
The Disney+ Moon Knight series starring Oscar Issac is currently in limbo as far as a second season is concerned, but there is little doubt that Oscar Issac will return to the MCU as the character in some form. You can also count on Hasbro to keep the Moon Knight merch coming, and that includes this new Marvel Legends figure based on Marc Spector's modern look in the comics.
ComicBook
Banned Steam Game Releases After Valve Reverses Decision
Steam users who weren't to happy about Spike Chunsoft's Chaos;Head Noah getting banned from the platform will be happy to hear that the game's release is back on track now after Valve elected to reverse its initial decision. The publisher announced the surprising turnaround for the game this weekend, an announcement that couldn't have come at a better time considering how the game was originally scheduled to release on October 7th.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
ComicBook
The Weekly Pull: Once & Future, Dark Crisis: Green Arrow, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
ComicBook
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
ComicBook
Among Us VR Release Date Revealed
Among Us VR finally has an official release date. According to today's announcement from Innersloth, Schell Games, and Robot Teddy, Among Us VR will officially launch on the Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam stores on November 10th for $9.99. The release date was announced during today's Meta Connect 2022 event and confirmed the previously leaked release date for the upcoming VR title.
ComicBook
Blade Movie Put on Hold by Marvel Studios
Marvel's newest Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali is pressing the pause button on production. THR reports that after Blade lost its director Bassim Tariq, Marvel has decided to temporarily shut down production on the motion picture, which was scheduled to start in Atlanta in November. The search for a new director of Blade will begin. Production is thought to start back up in early 2023, and with a November 3, 2023 release for Blade, fans can expect Marvel to shift its release date once again since it would be nearly impossible to hit that date.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Creative Director Explains Why Batman Isn't the Focus
The creative director of Gotham Knights has explained why developer WB Games Montreal opted to kick Batman to the curb in its upcoming video game. Since it was first revealed back in 2020, one of the main selling points of Gotham Knights is that it would tell a story set within Gotham City that would focus on Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood rather than that of Batman. And while that choice has been a bit divisive with some fans, we've now learned about why this direction was chosen.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Silver Surfer Series
The Power Cosmic will soon return to the Marvel Universe. Taking to New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel officially unveiled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, the latest tale to feature the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart. Hitting shelves in February, Ghost Light is a five-issues mini-series that is set to bring another major cosmic player into the mix.
Comments / 0