Eva Mendes Shared a Very Rare & Adorably Thirsty Tribute to Ryan Gosling on Instagram

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of the most low-profile celebrity couples, rarely making public appearances together but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — their 11-year relationship appears to be spicier than ever if Mendes’s latest Instagram post is any indication.

Gosling recently shot a new campaign for Gucci, which we must admit is giving just as much as Mendes implies in her Instagram caption. The actress wrote “Ummm…… YES PLEASE. RG @gucci,” sharing three of the surrealist campaign images with her social media followers.

In the first shot, Gosling is sitting on a truck tailgate holding a hamburger, dressed in a retro pinstriped Gucci suit with an overflowing pile of Gucci luggage behind him in the truck bed. The actor is looking off into the distance of the beach scenery with a presence of unbothered coolness, and he is indeed making us internally scream “YES PLEASE” along with Mendes.

Shot two shows Gosling casually reclined in the sand, leaning against the piles of Gucci luggage surrounding him. He appears to be reading a copy of the Inquisitor magazine while wearing tan trousers, a pressed green, short-sleeved button-up, and a slim black tie.

The final campaign image is the most surreal of the bunch, with Gosling pushing a bell cart full of Gucci luggage from the ocean to the shore, wearing a brown Gucci logo-branded suit with a crossbody weekender bag effortlessly hanging from his side as the waves crash around his ankles, soaking his luxury formal ‘fit.

Mendes hit the nail squarely on the head with the adorably thirsty, enthusiastic “YES PLEASE,” and we’re absolutely loving the rare show of affection between these two.