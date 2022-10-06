Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
Doral, FL - A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
Police say the 10-year-old brought the gun to Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center in Doral earlier this week.
The student, who had his father's 9 millimeter handgun in his backpack, was also arrested.
No one was injured during the incident.
Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrested the father, identified as 27-year-old Arce Alan Ashbil, as Ashbil did not have proof of ownership of the gun, and kept the gun in an unlocked backpack.
Ashbil faces a misdemeanor charge under Florida’s safe storage of firearms statute.
