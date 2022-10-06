Florida Gas Prices On The Rise Despite 25.3 Cent Per Gallon Savings

Photo: Getty Images

Drivers in Florida are saving just over 25 cents per gallon this month thanks to the state gas tax holiday, but prices are expected to continue rising after OPEC said it would halt the production of two million barrels of oil per day.

Still, Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth doesn't believe it's a good idea to suspend the local gas tax of 12 cents.

"When the gas was running at about $5 a gallon, it was because of scarcity. It was because of what was going on in Russia and going on in Ukraine and going on with the pipelines out there."

He says the prices came down from last June's peak because people wouldn't drive as much and warns that every time you interfere with supply and demand, you have unintended consequences.

"The problem with reducing the price of gas is people drive more."

Palm Beach's local gas tax is the highest allowed by state law.

The state's average price of a gallon of gas on Thursday is $3.22 according to auto club AAA. That's up nearly 5 cents from Wednesday.

While it's down 17 cents from a week ago, that includes the overnight drop of 25.3 cents when the gas tax holiday went into effect on Saturday.