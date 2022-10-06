ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

This Singapore-Based Accelerator and VC Is Raising a $100M to Catalyze the Growth of Web3

By Jessica Abo
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdNFo_0iOkalV200

The founding partner of LongHash Ventures discusses its Fund II and why people should care about the crypto landscape.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks with Plenty of Room to Get Bigger

With another solid employment report for September undermining the Fed’s persistent efforts to fight inflation, the borrowing costs are expected to increase further with another significant rate hike next month....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accelerator#Web3 Investment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Vc Is#Longhash Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Entrepreneur

So Many Charts Are At Key Junctures That Patience Pays

Interest rates are nearing new highs which has pushed stocks to new lows. Now oil is looking higher as well. Time to take a technical take on the markets. So many markets are at critical areas on the charts. A quick walk through of each of these should help shed some insight into what price points to watch for bearish break-downs or bullish break-outs over the coming weeks. Interest rates will likely hold the key until after the next Fed meeting in early November.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy