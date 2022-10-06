This Singapore-Based Accelerator and VC Is Raising a $100M to Catalyze the Growth of Web3

Interest rates are nearing new highs which has pushed stocks to new lows. Now oil is looking higher as well. Time to take a technical take on the markets. So many markets are at critical areas on the charts. A quick walk through of each of these should help shed some insight into what price points to watch for bearish break-downs or bullish break-outs over the coming weeks. Interest rates will likely hold the key until after the next Fed meeting in early November.

