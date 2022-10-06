Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowans travel and help with clean up efforts in Florida
Cedar Rapids — A couple of eastern Iowans began helping with flood and wind damage clean up efforts in Florida Monday afternoon, after Hurricane Ian battered the state. George McCrory from Iowa City and Della Goetz from Dubuque, Red Cross Distributor of Emergency Supplies Associates, are currently working in the Fort Meyers area.
