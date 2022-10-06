ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
KEYPORT, NJ
A rare victory for NJ 101.5’s Doyle in his battle with mice

If you are a listener of the Deminski & Doyle show, you will know that I have had a running battle with mice spanning two states and three houses. The rodents always find me. In the past we had a schnauzer, a breed that was supposedly bred to hunt rodents; he never showed any recognition that the mice even existed much less any inclination of hunting and killing them.
ANIMALS
94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New Jersey 101.5

Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ

Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
thedigestonline.com

This 25-Acre NJ Dog Sanctuary Offers Senior Canines Comfortable Retirement

Right now, in America, over 69 million households have one or more dogs sleeping quietly on their sofas. Each year Americans spend $124 billion on just our canine friends. You would think we lived in a country devoted to our dogs. But if you have ever owned a pet, you know the rollercoaster ride it can be from exuberant puppyhood with endless sleepless nights and teething on our most favorite things to the slow crawl of senior hood-when sleeping becomes the focal point of the day for our beloved companions. In the early days of dog ownership, we don’t often think about the life span of our beloved friends; but if you have ever loved and lost a dog, you know that the final chapter is always a tender time for pet owners and pet alike.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WETM 18 News

More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
