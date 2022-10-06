Right now, in America, over 69 million households have one or more dogs sleeping quietly on their sofas. Each year Americans spend $124 billion on just our canine friends. You would think we lived in a country devoted to our dogs. But if you have ever owned a pet, you know the rollercoaster ride it can be from exuberant puppyhood with endless sleepless nights and teething on our most favorite things to the slow crawl of senior hood-when sleeping becomes the focal point of the day for our beloved companions. In the early days of dog ownership, we don’t often think about the life span of our beloved friends; but if you have ever loved and lost a dog, you know that the final chapter is always a tender time for pet owners and pet alike.

