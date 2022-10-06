ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
ANDERSON, SC
news4sanantonio.com

U.S. Army base Fort Hood to be renamed for Latino postwar four-star Army general

A U.S. Army Base Fort Hood is getting a new name. The Texas base, named for a confederate major general, will be renamed for a Latino four-star army general. The new name will honor General Richard Cavazos who died in 2017. Cavazos earned the silver star and distinguished service cross during the Korean War for leading the Puerto Rican regiment, the Borinqueneers.
FORT HOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
news4sanantonio.com

3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base

SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy