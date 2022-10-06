Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
news4sanantonio.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis provides an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Saturday in Fort Myers Beach and provided updates on the condition of the state in the wake of Hurricane Ian. DeSantis noted that residents have begun making a return to the island and more are expected to...
news4sanantonio.com
Man carves his name into history books with his state's largest pumpkin
WHEATON, Ill. (CNN Newsource/WLS/WKRC) - It is the spooky season and one man from Illinois is carving out his place in the history books, growing the biggest pumpkin in the state this year. “I think this might be one of his biggest ever,” said Kurt Reidenbach, a pumpkin admirer.
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Army base Fort Hood to be renamed for Latino postwar four-star Army general
A U.S. Army Base Fort Hood is getting a new name. The Texas base, named for a confederate major general, will be renamed for a Latino four-star army general. The new name will honor General Richard Cavazos who died in 2017. Cavazos earned the silver star and distinguished service cross during the Korean War for leading the Puerto Rican regiment, the Borinqueneers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
news4sanantonio.com
The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status
"The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status and register" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Tuesday,...
Comments / 0