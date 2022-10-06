BOZEMAN – Quarterback Sean Chambers ran for three touchdowns and the Montana State defense forced six turnovers in a 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State on Saturday. After the Bengals (0-6, 0-3 Big Sky Conference) opened the game with a quick, four-play drive capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Sagan Gronauer to Chedon James, the Bobcats (5-1, 3-0) took over, rolling to their 16th straight home win.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO