Read full article on original website
Related
explorebigsky.com
Chambers had 3 TDs, Montana State forces 6 turnovers in win
BOZEMAN – Quarterback Sean Chambers ran for three touchdowns and the Montana State defense forced six turnovers in a 37-6 Homecoming win over Idaho State on Saturday. After the Bengals (0-6, 0-3 Big Sky Conference) opened the game with a quick, four-play drive capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Sagan Gronauer to Chedon James, the Bobcats (5-1, 3-0) took over, rolling to their 16th straight home win.
explorebigsky.com
Big Horns and Tigers trade touchdowns in epic homecoming matchup
LPHS junior George Helms records four scores, Simms’ Colby South goes for five. BIG SKY—Homecoming turned into an offensive shootout on Friday night, as the Lone Peak High School Big Horns and Simms High School Tigers took turns scoring on breakout plays to combine for 102 total points.
Comments / 0