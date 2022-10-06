ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health officials urge people in NC to get flu shot now

By Emily Cervarich, Robin Deacle, NC Department of Health &amp; Human Services
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeDJL_0iOkYPSK00

RALEIGH, N.C. — Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are seeing a decrease in flu vaccinations compared to previous years. They are urging North Carolinians six months and older to get their flu shot before the end of October, as flu season in the state typically peaks in the winter.

“A flu vaccine is important to protect you not only from the virus but also to protect your overall immune system as COVID-19 continues to spread,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer. “Get your annual flu vaccine to prevent severe illness and more serious outcomes.”

It is especially important for those at higher risk of complications — people 65 and older, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

Seasonal flu vaccines are safe and effective. During the 2019-2020 flu season, flu vaccines prevented an estimated 7.5 million flu illnesses, 3.69 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations and 63,000 flu deaths across the United States.

Flu vaccines are often available at little to no cost at pharmacies, local health departments, doctor offices and other providers throughout the state. North Carolinians should contact their health provider or visit vaccinefinder.org to find flu vaccines at nearby convenient locations.

Anyone who thinks they have the flu should contact a healthcare provider right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug such as Tamiflu. Early treatment can help reduce the severity of symptoms. Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health.  NCDHHS also launched a campaign to inform people of the health risks associated with the seasonal flu, the benefit of annual vaccination and to encourage annual flu vaccination across the state. MySpot.nc.gov/flu has the latest resources, guidance, answers to frequently asked questions, sharable materials and a new PSA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
AGRICULTURE
WNCT

Sister’s Keepers Ministry speaker to educate about domestic violence in upcoming event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The local nonprofit Sister’s Keepers Ministry NC is teaming up with the State of North Carolina to observe October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the NC Department of Administration website, “In North Carolina alone, more than 75,000 adults and children received domestic violence services and over 94,000 crisis calls were received […]
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Seasonal Flu#Flu Symptoms#Diseases#Linus Influenza#Linus Heart Disease#General Health#Raleigh#North Carolinians#Ncdhhs State Health
WNCT

Hispanic Heritage: AMEXCAN reflects back on 21 years of community outreach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For more than 20 years, the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina has served the Latino community in Eastern North Carolina. The nonprofit focuses on culture, education, leadership, health, advocacy, and international programs. Juvencio Rocha Peralta cofounded AMEXCAN in 2001. The organization serves 16 counties across North Carolina. “I’m surprised to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WNCT

Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 74, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more diversity within the GOP, died Friday in […]
SALISBURY, NC
WNCT

Schumer PAC, Democrats spend $4M more aiding Beasley in NC Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — National Democrats getting outspent by rival Republican groups in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race sought to narrow the gap Tuesday by running a new commercial criticizing GOP nominee Ted Budd on his abortion views. Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said it’s spending over $4 million for […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M

LINVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Imagine living on a nearly $30 million estate. One is up for grabs in Linville. The Lazy Bear Lodge is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Carolinas. The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
LINVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.  “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar in Cleveland.  […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – President Joe Biden will visit Colorado this week and declare a World War II training area a national monument, Nexstar’s KDVR has learned. The Biden administration is preparing to designate Camp Hale, an alpine training site used during World War II, preserving the area and providing a boost to the reelection campaign of the state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy