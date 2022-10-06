Read full article on original website
WebMD
The Complicated Landscape of Seniors and Medications
Ginny Erickson-Ebben’s elderly mother to move into a senior living facility in 2018, the entire family agreed the best place was near Erickson-Ebben. The weather was warm where she lived in Texas, and Erickson-Ebben lived just a mile down the road from the facility. She also had the time to help with her mother’s care. While happily and willingly taking on those duties, she didn’t realize what a big job she'd signed up for.
WebMD
Cimerli 0.5 Mg/0.05 Ml Intravitreal Solution Macular Degeneration Treatment Agents-VEGF Antagonist Type - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Cimerli 0.5 Mg/0.05 Ml Intravitreal Solution Macular Degeneration Treatment Agents-VEGF Antagonist Type. Cimerli 0.5 Mg/0.05 Ml Intravitreal Solution Macular Degeneration Treatment Agents-VEGF Antagonist Type. This medication is used to treat certain serious eye conditions (such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, diabetic retinopathy). It is used to help prevent decreased...
WebMD
Colonoscopy Benefits Lower Than Expected, Study Shows
Oct. 10, 2022 -- Getting a colonoscopy might not offer as many benefits as we previously thought about what is considered a gold standard in cancer screening, according to a surprising new study out of northern Europe. After a 10-year follow-up study of people who were invited to receive a...
WebMD
Xybiotic 15 Billion Cell-1,000Mcg-25Mg Capsule Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Xybiotic 15 Billion Cell-1,000Mcg-25Mg Capsule Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms. Xybiotic 15 Billion Cell-1,000Mcg-25Mg Capsule Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms. How to use Xybiotic 15 Billion Cell-1,000Mcg-25Mg Capsule Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms. Consult your pharmacist or physician. Consult your pharmacist or physician. In the US -...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WebMD
Sotyktu Side Effects by Likelihood and Severity
If experienced, these tend to have a Severe expression i. a condition with muscle tissue breakdown called rhabdomyolysis. If experienced, these tend to have a Less Severe expression i. a herpes simplex infection. high amount of triglyceride in the blood. a common cold. stomatitis, a condition with painful swelling and...
WebMD
Stem Cell Treatment Helps Babies with Spina Bifida
Oct. 10, 2022 – A new stem cell treatment appears to be effective at reversing paralysis and other problems caused by spina bifida in newborns, according to a clinical trial underway at UC Davis Health. So far, three babies have received the unique treatment, which is delivered while a...
WebMD
FDA Approves Whooping Cough Vaccine for Pregnant Women
Oct. 10, 2022 -- The FDA has approved a vaccine that women can take in their third trimester of pregnancy to prevent pertussis, better known as whooping cough, in infants younger than two months. This is the first time the FDA has approved a vaccine to prevent a disease in...
WebMD
How I Navigate Asthma During the Holidays
As someone who has a cuppa pumpkin spice as soon as the clock hits 12:01 on September 1st, I never want to miss a ghoulishly good time come Halloween. And when it comes to Christmas, well, let's just say Santa throws up each year in our home. So, when I'm...
WebMD
- Uses, Side Effects, and More
This medication is used occasionally to help you stay awake and alert when you are feeling tired and/or drowsy. Caffeine is a mild stimulant.This medication should not be used to replace sleep.This medication should not be used by children younger than 12 years old. How to use Alert Tablet. Take...
WebMD
Doctor Bias May Prevent Care for Patients With Disabilities
Oct. 10, 2022 -- For Tara Lagu, MD, the realization that the health care system was broken for patients with disabilities came when a woman she'd been treating seemed to keep ignoring Lagu's request that she see a urologist. When Lagu asked the patient's two, attentive daughters about the delay,...
WebMD
What Your Mucus Says About Your Health
You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
WebMD
Lots of Americans Lied to Others About COVID: Study
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID...
