The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday in Orchard Park to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. The Steelers lost in every phase of the game, and it was over early. The opening kickoff was bobbled and the black and gold looked to be in great position. The first two offensive plays of the game were a competitive battle between the Steelers and the Bills. Then on the third play from scrimmage, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for 98 yards and the game was over.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO