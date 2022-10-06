Read full article on original website
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
Watch: Davante Adams shoves cameraman following loss to Chiefs
Despite catching three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Adams didn't come up big when the team needed him the most. Video review showed he didn't have possession with two feet inbounds on a third-and-one pass that would have put the Raiders in field goal range late in the fourth quarter. On the next play, he ran into his teammate Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman
Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Steelers' Cam Heyward retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
Tom Brady offers brief insight into controversial roughing the passer call in key moment of win for Tampa Bay
Tom Brady had a short answer when he was asked about a roughing the passer penalty that went his team’s way against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons DE Grady Jarrett was called for the penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15 on Sunday. Brady finished the game with...
Watch: Raiders lose Monday night's game when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collide
The Oakland Raiders' last chance to pull off a road win against the Kansas City Chiefs went up in smoke when receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided on a fourth-and-one play. Trailing 30-29, the Raiders attempted to get into position for a game-winning field goal. Quarterback Derek Carr's heave...
Cameraman filed police report against Raiders WR Davante Adams
Shortly after the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen shoving a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room. It was an ugly scene, and while Adams did make a public apology, the cameraman that...
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Montez Sweat on roughing the passer calls: 'It's really degrading the game'
It was reported Tuesday morning that the NFL is planning to discuss roughing the passer penalties, as the league deals with immense criticism stemming from a pair of questionable calls in Week 5. A host of Washington Commanders players voiced their opinions on the state of the NFL Tuesday and...
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol
The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury. Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according...
Front office shares blame with Russell Wilson for Broncos' underwhelming 2-3 start
The organization whirled the hype machine when it extended Wilson with a five-year contract with $161 million guaranteed, per Spotrac, after acquiring him from the Seattle Seahawks. It signified the Broncos believed Wilson could manifest a Super Bowl. That idea was nonsensical from the start considering they've missed the playoffs...
Steelers Wide Receiver Room Exposed Nationally In Week 5 By Tony Romo; Calls Chase Claypool “Not QB Friendly”
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday in Orchard Park to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. The Steelers lost in every phase of the game, and it was over early. The opening kickoff was bobbled and the black and gold looked to be in great position. The first two offensive plays of the game were a competitive battle between the Steelers and the Bills. Then on the third play from scrimmage, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for 98 yards and the game was over.
49ers Make Five Roster Moves
49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
Ron Rivera addressed Carson Wentz and team about ‘quarterback’ comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did some damage control Tuesday morning for his comments on Monday. Rivera said on the BIG 100’s Don Geronimo Show that he addressed his quarterback Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ team about the matter. “I didn’t have to. I was fortunate enough...
Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed
Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
Giants early success setting up extremely difficult decisions for future
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley being key players in the New York Giants’ shocking 4-1 start to the 2022 season are laying the groundwork for what could be decisions that define the franchise for many years ahead. The Giants kicked off Week 5 in the NFL with a matchup...
Broncos Announce Six Roster Moves, Including Placing LT Garett Bolles & CB Ronald Darby On IR
Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer also went to injured reserve. The Broncos filled one of their open roster spots by promoting WR Kendall Hinton from the practice squad and also swapped in LB Harvey Langi for TE Dominique Dafney on the practice squad. Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by...
