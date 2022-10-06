Young Adults Are Now More Neurotic, Less Agreeable, Study Finds: The Pandemic May Have ‘Disrupted Maturity'

Read full article on original website
PsyPost
“Phone snubbing” your partner can lead to a vicious cycle of resentment and retaliation, study suggests
Smartphones have become an integral part of daily life. They are often thought of as a positive tool used to increase communication, but they can also be detrimental to relationships by drawing attention away from one’s partner. A study published in Computers in Human Behavior explores how “phubbing,” or phone snubbing, can negatively impact relationship satisfaction, and cause the partner who feels snubbed to retaliate.
I’m a neuroscientist & I’m reverse aging – three science-backed things I take every morning
ANTI-AGING can be confusing and complicated when choosing between promoted skincare regimens and Botox recommendations. So, what truly is the most effective anti-aging technique? One neuroscientist offered his science-backed research that supported the use of three things every morning. Robert Love is a neuroscientist who specializes in helping people with...
Government launching campaign to help young people cope with the 'Sunday scaries' - which sees their anxiety increase at prospect of returning to work after the weekend
Liz Truss may be trying to kill off mollycoddling ‘nanny state’ interventions – but her Government is about to dole out just the sort of reassuring advice a well-meaning carer might offer. The Department for Health is launching a campaign to help young people cope with the...
Before and after body transformation pictures put people off exercising, study finds
Before and after body transformation pictures can fuel body image insecurities and may not motivate people to exercise, new research suggests.A study of 1,030 people, carried out by sportswear retailer Asics, found that 80 per cent of people are put off exercising after seeing such photographs, while 48 per cent said the images left them feeling insecure about their own body.The research was published on Monday 10 October to coincide with World Mental Health Day and aims to “challenge society’s focus on exercising for aesthetic transformations”.Of those surveyed, 53 per cent said they regularly feel insecure about the way they...
What If You Could Rewrite All Your Bad Memories? It's Now Possible, Say Neuroscientists, Thanks to Differing Brain Cells
Neuroscientists studying positive and negative memories have discovered that memory is more reconstructive than a video recording of the past. Now research indicates that our brains possess the distinct ability to "mold and update memories to make them less potent, especially if it is something scary or traumatic." [i]
Adult ADHD diagnosis: ‘You’ve got to relook at your entire life’
In Australia the condition is likely underdiagnosed, particularly in women. Its apparent increase may simply be a matter of catching up
30 million US workers think their workplace is toxic. Here are the 3 main factors causing toxic work cultures, according to research.
The three main forces behind toxic cultures are bad leadership, toxic social norms, and unclear job roles, according to MIT research.
JOBS・
Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right
The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
Psych Centra
Narcissism vs. Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Telling Them Apart
Narcissism exists on a spectrum. If you take accountability, have insight, and establish reciprocal relationships, you may have some narcissistic traits but not a personality disorder. The concept of narcissism refers to a continuum where you may believe in your superiority and prioritize your needs, sometimes at the expense of...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
Washington Examiner
It's never been about transgender people — it's about respecting reality
Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies. I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each...
calmsage.com
Recognize A Sociopath: Signs And Characteristics Of Sociopathic Behavior
“I’m not a psychopath, I’m a high-functioning sociopath. Do your research”. One of the most famous quotes on sociopaths, can you guess who said this? Well, if your answer is Sherlock Holmes, then you’re correct! The fictional character written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, described himself as a “high-functioning sociopath” but is he really one?
'I'm a Friendship Expert, This Is How Many Friends You Need'
Having this number of close friends could minimize your chances of developing depression.
nypressnews.com
Different dog breeds attract owners with certain personality traits, study finds
It is often said of dogs that they look like their doting owners – but the resemblance is not just limited to appearance, as the pets act like them too. There are links between some of the UK’s most popular breeds and the dominant personality traits shown by their owners, according to a study from The Kennel Club.
PETS・
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Soul Medicine
The subconscious can help solve problems during sleep. The association of breath, spirit, and life is described by many cultures. Attaining a spiritual perspective is helpful for many patients. Soon after I started using hypnosis to help the patients in my pediatric pulmonology practice, I went to a lecture by...
psychologytoday.com
How to Break a Downward Emotional Spiral
The negative consequences of our actions can send us into a spiral of avoidance. Self-compassion can change your trajectory from negative to positive. Think about how you want to be remembered and the legacy you want to leave behind. When we fail the fourth, fifth, or tenth time after promising...
PsyPost
Machiavellianism is associated with bullshitting, according to new psychology research
People high in Machiavellianism are more likely to engage in bullshitting, or distorting the truth to achieve their own ends, according to new research published in the British Journal of Social Psychology. The study also indicates that a facet of Machiavellianism is linked to a reduced receptivity to bullshit. The...
CNBC
I spent 5 years interviewing 233 millionaires—here are the 6 habits that made them ultra wealthy
Striking it rich is not a fluke. It takes hard work, fearlessness and a growth mindset. I spent five years studying the habits of 233 millionaires — 177 of them were self-made — to find out how they make use of their time. Based on my research, I identified six principles they all shared that helped them build wealth.
Quiet quitting and the great resignation have a common cause – dissatisfied workers feel they can't speak up in the workplace
U.S. workers have been at the forefront of three big trends in recent months. First there was the “great resignation,” in which record numbers of workers were quitting their jobs. That coincided with a flurry of unionizing efforts at major U.S. companies, including Starbucks and Apple. Most recently, you’ve probably heard about “quiet quitting,” an often-misunderstood phrase that can mean either doing your job’s bare minimum or just not striving to overachieve. As a management professor who has studied worker behavior for over two decades, I believe these are all reactions to the same problem: Workers are dissatisfied in their current...
