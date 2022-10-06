Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Are you a gamer running Windows 11? Here’s Microsoft’s advice to speed up games
Windows 11 has a couple of tweaks to security settings which can help PC gamers get smoother frame rates, Microsoft has advised. In a blog post (opens in new tab) spotted by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab), Microsoft supplies instructions on how to switch off two features that provide beefier security for Windows 11 PCs, thereby delivering better performance in games – with the trade-off that your system is more vulnerable to attack with this functionality disabled.
TechRadar
What to expect from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event
Microsoft's big October 12 hardware event has almost arrived, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding which new Surface products we might see. Since the Surface Laptop 4 launched back in April 2021, there hasn't been much on the hardware front from Microsoft barring a few releases in October 2021. We're expecting a lot of new hardware announcements from this event, although our current expectations are based mostly on leaks so temper your excitement until the day itself.
TechRadar
Google's software is about to play a lot nicer with your favorite work apps
The team behind Google Workspace is looking to bridge the gap between its own and third-party services with a raft of new integrations and features for the suite of online collaboration tools. At Google Cloud Next '22, the company discussed plans to continue to “collapse the boundaries between apps” by...
TechRadar
Your iPhone can shine brighter than ever thanks to a new web browser
After trying out Vivid on my MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) which enables the full brightness of the HDR display beyond Apple's settings, the developers have brought this to iPhone but as a web browser. While you can easily switch on this brightness setting across macOS, there's restrictions on iPhone due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Microsoft Outlook update will stop sensitive emails ending up in the wrong hands
Business users will soon benefit from improved Microsoft Outlook functionality that will help ensure sensitive information is kept within the appropriate circles. Currently, Microsoft provides a sensitivity labels tool, which lets employees manually dictate the sensitivity status of an email message. There is also an automatic labelling feature that can detect personally identifying information like social security numbers and payment details.
TechRadar
7 cybersecurity awareness tips to protect your data against malware apps
From fake camera editor software to VPN services, recent reports show how cybercriminals have refined their tactics in developing seemingly legitimate malware apps. Meta has recently warned to uninstall over 400 malicious mobile apps after discovering that these tools were designed to steal people's Facebook login credentials. The harmful services were so well-crafted that they even dodged the privacy check of both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.
TechRadar
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
TechRadar
iPadOS 16.1 could arrive sooner than you think – but what about Stage Manager?
After a delay and a rename to iPadOS 16.1, it's been alleged that the software update for iPads could arrive on October 24, six weeks after iOS 16 and watchOS 9 debuted. It's an update that's regarded as one of the most important to come to Apple's tablet, and it's not just because of the weather app arriving. Stage Manager is the latest method to help you manage multiple apps at once, while also enabling external display support.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Intel says some of its key source code has been leaked online
A BIOS (basic input/output system) is the program used by a computer's microprocessor to start the system as it boots, managing the communications between the computer's operating system and hardware such as a hard disk, keyboard, mouse, or printer. Though no vulnerabilities have been announced at the time of writing,...
TechRadar
This password manager could be exactly what you need - and it's a bargain right now
There are plenty of irksome tasks in life – doing the washing, ironing (if you bother, we most certainly don’t), tackling the weeds in the garden, filling in tax returns, de-icing the car, the list could go on and on. Oh, and passwords, there’s another annoyance which pops up all too regularly, every time you create a new online account.
TechRadar
How to watch Meta Connect 2022 and see the 'Quest Pro' headset reveal live
Today’s the day: Meta Connect will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we'll finally learn about all of Meta’s latest VR developments. The biggest news we expect to see at Meta Connect is...
TechRadar
Remote IT Support vs Inhouse IT Support: Pros and Cons
In our current, challenging economic times, every business is searching to optimize operations, with a focus on efficiency. This is causing them to take another look at processes to make them as cost effective as possible. As most workers will need to interact with technology at some point in their...
TechRadar
8 of the best Prime Early Access deals under £50 in the UK
The Prime Early Access Sale is live in the UK this morning - and there are plenty of deals that won't break the bank. We've scoured Amazon to find the best offers under £50, so if you're looking for a bargain have a browse... We've got everything from Fire...
TechRadar
9 benefits of WordPress hosting
Websites are an essential component of any company's or individual’s online presence. It is not only the most important marketing tool but also sets your business apart from others in its industry. It also helps to build trust with customers who may be researching you before they decide on doing something worthwhile like buying a product from you.
TechRadar
Unagi Model One E500 review
There’s a lot to love about the Unagi Model One E500. This gorgeous electric scooter is every commuter’s dream. It’s sleek, attractive, lightweight, and a heck of a smooth ride. Unfortunately, it’s held back by its 7.5-inch solid tires, which are better-suited for a model city with perfect roads than they are for the actual roads most of us use.
TechRadar
RTX 4090 too expensive? Nvidia resurrects another old favorite
UK retailer Scan.co.uk (opens in new tab) has listed (and then quickly delisted) a new budget Nvidia GPU, but it sadly isn't the RTX 4060 we’ve been waiting for see. No, it’s a new version of the already-excellent RTX 3060 Ti – now equipped with upgraded GDDR6X VRAM.
TechRadar
How ransomware turned into the stuff of nightmares for modern businesses
There are few cyberthreats that have evolved in recent years quite the same way as ransomware, which over the last two decades has become a scourge for businesses across the globe. From simple infect and encrypt attacks, to double- and now triple-extortion attacks, ransomware has become one of the most...
TechRadar
Black Friday phone deals 2022: what we expect in the sales
If you're looking for the best Black Friday phone deals then you're in the right place, and while Black Friday 2022 isn't until November 25, we're expecting early deals ahead of that. That's because Black Friday isn't just one day anymore, it's a multi-day event where retailers try to out-deal...
TechRadar
Mountain DisplayPad + MacroPad review
With a good variety of button customization, the DisplayPad can be tweaked to any situation, be it streaming on Twitch or editing videos in Premiere Pro. You are currently only limited to using OBS with the DisplayPad, but we’re hoping that future software updates expand the integration with other software as well. The MacroPad is also a useful utility for quick macro executions without any hiccups, but only if you need the extra keys.
Comments / 0