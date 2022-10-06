Read full article on original website
Pat McCarthy
5d ago
Tip: You can stop boxelders from coming in, with a few drops of dish soap around the cracks where you believe they are getting in around doors and windows.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
More at-risk shelter pets from Florida, Puerto Rico arrive in Chicago after recent hurricanes
Another 100 animals arrive in Chicago after being rescued from Florida and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Ian.
'Stranger Things' house reopens with large crowds
People from across the country are coming out to the Chicago suburbs to see the spooky "Stranger Things" display. One family in Plainfield is winning Halloween with their decorations.
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
Where and When to Trick-or-Treat in Chicago and the Suburbs
Costume? Check. Candy? Check. Halloween decorations? Check. Treat-or-treat ready? Almost. One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just around the corner, when trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and...
Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display
The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
Palos Park man sues iFLY indoor skydiving after severe injury
PALOS PARK, Ill. - A lawsuit targeting one of the hottest places for family fun in the Chicago area was filed Monday. The indoor skydiving experience iFLY lets participants feel like they are flying in midair. But a southwest suburban man claims it left him paralyzed. Sixty-three-year-old David Schilling of...
Here's When Trick-or-Treating Will Start in the Chicago Area This Halloween
Spooks, giggles and candy galore will all find their way back into the Chicago area as Halloween creeps up. Trick-or-treaters will get to flood the streets for sweets Monday, Oct. 31. Here's a breakdown of the traditional trick-or-treating hours of several suburbs:. Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m. Antioch: 4 to...
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Bahama
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is just as amazing as the vacation itself. Meet Bahama. Bahama is a sweet 1-year-old, 50-pound Terrier mix who enjoys spending quality play time with her human! She's looking for an experienced dog owner to give her plenty of love, exercise, and enrichment. Bahama's favorite activity is going on walks! She enjoys rolling in the grass, chasing leaves, and sniffing new smells. Bahama likes to have her own space, so her ideal home would have a private entrance. She loves to play with toys and run around. Due to her size and enthusiastic personality, she'd do best in a home without small children.This gorgeous girl has the biggest heart and will be a loyal friend!Bahama is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Dead tree where eagles have nested is coming down
Later this month, the Mooseheart home for children in Kane County will be cutting down a tree where bald eagles have nested for more than 10 years.
Shooting threat found in bathroom of Lake Forest High School
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A shooting threat was found over the weekend inside a suburban Chicago high school. The threatening message was graffitied onto a building evacuation map in a restroom at Lake Forest High School. It was discovered by a student Saturday morning. According to the school's principal, the...
Fox River Grove ski club hosts fundraiser to help man paralyzed by car crashing into his home
FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A community came together Sunday to support a man who was hit by a car in his Crystal Lake home over the summer. Norge Ski Club hosted a fundraiser in Fox River Grove to help 64-year-old Angelo Pleotis and his family cover medical and rehab expenses from a car crashing […]
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
