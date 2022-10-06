ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Part of US 258 in southern Lenoir Co. to close for drainage improvements

By Andrew Barksdale, NC Department of Transportation
 5 days ago

PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements.

The road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.

The detour will be West Pleasant Hill, Watering Pond and Jonestown roads. People should be cautious near the work site and plan for a longer commute using the detour.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .

