actionnews5.com
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man started leading teens and young adults through his nonprofit, the Golden Institute, in 2015. He says he knows firsthand how crime can impact a teen’s life, and since changing his own life, Golden says his goal is to give kids the tools they need to be successful.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for missing teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday. Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road. She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan. She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet,...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South farmer expects food prices to rise due to low river levels
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - We’re in the middle of grain harvesting season, a bad time for the Mississippi River to be among one of the lowest points in recorded history. The National Weather Service’s Memphis river gauge measured -6.13ft. on Monday afternoon, but their predictions anticipate the river to drop to -9.4ft. by the weekend.
actionnews5.com
Cash for Candy program supports American troops overseas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HealthyWage is kicking off its “Cash for Candy” program to support American Troops overseas. Co-Founder David Roddenberry joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program works, which will pay individuals $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person.
actionnews5.com
Clock is ticking for Memphis In May to ink Tom Lee Park deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six weeks and still no deal worked out between Memphis In May and Memphis River Parks Partnership. With the clock ticking, the future of the Bluff City’s most well-known festival is up in the air. A photo on Facebook last week gave Memphis In May...
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just hours away from a community event aimed at curbing juvenile crime here in Shelby County. The annual “Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament” returns for the second year in a row. Monday’s event is hosted by the Memphis Police Department.
actionnews5.com
Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it. The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Fire Department honors fallen heroes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Mid-Southerners paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Fifty-six fallen firefighters were honored at Memphis’s Annual Firefighters Memorial Service. For each name etched in stone on the wall of honor, a rose...
actionnews5.com
TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man. According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe. Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last...
actionnews5.com
1 civilian, 2 firefighters injured in Frayser apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a Frayser apartment complex Monday evening. According to the MFD, the fire was brought under control at 5:05 p.m on Melissa Drive. A civilian was taken to the hospital non-critical due to smoke inhalation, said MFD. MFD also...
actionnews5.com
Brothers, 10 and 12 years old, reported missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two young boys who went missing Monday evening. Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, were both last seen on Hemlock Street near South Memphis between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. If you recognize the Elrod brothers and know where...
actionnews5.com
Person critical after crash on Winchester Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the intersection of McCorkle Road. Two vehicles were involved. There’s no word on what caused the crash.
actionnews5.com
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
actionnews5.com
Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
actionnews5.com
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
actionnews5.com
Memphis sets record high with 700 new jobs, report shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big wins across Memphis metropolitan area. A new report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness showed 700 jobs were added to the greater Memphis area, which set a new record high. There are over 650,000 jobs within Memphis’ metropolitan area. The region’s...
actionnews5.com
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiences staffing shortage amid system outages, long lines
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Office locations are scheduled to resume normal hours Monday after several outages were reported Friday and over the weekend. The outages come amid severe staffing shortages within the clerk’s office. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert took to Facebook Sunday to...
actionnews5.com
Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
