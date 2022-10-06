ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man started leading teens and young adults through his nonprofit, the Golden Institute, in 2015. He says he knows firsthand how crime can impact a teen’s life, and since changing his own life, Golden says his goal is to give kids the tools they need to be successful.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD searching for missing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday. Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road. She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan. She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South farmer expects food prices to rise due to low river levels

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - We’re in the middle of grain harvesting season, a bad time for the Mississippi River to be among one of the lowest points in recorded history. The National Weather Service’s Memphis river gauge measured -6.13ft. on Monday afternoon, but their predictions anticipate the river to drop to -9.4ft. by the weekend.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
actionnews5.com

Cash for Candy program supports American troops overseas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HealthyWage is kicking off its “Cash for Candy” program to support American Troops overseas. Co-Founder David Roddenberry joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program works, which will pay individuals $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Clock is ticking for Memphis In May to ink Tom Lee Park deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six weeks and still no deal worked out between Memphis In May and Memphis River Parks Partnership. With the clock ticking, the future of the Bluff City’s most well-known festival is up in the air. A photo on Facebook last week gave Memphis In May...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it. The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mark Dawson
actionnews5.com

Memphis Fire Department honors fallen heroes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, Mid-Southerners paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Fifty-six fallen firefighters were honored at Memphis’s Annual Firefighters Memorial Service. For each name etched in stone on the wall of honor, a rose...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI issued Silver Alert for Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis man. According to TBI, Neavery Anderson, 64, went missing on Oct. 6 and was last seen wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe. Anderson has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 civilian, 2 firefighters injured in Frayser apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a Frayser apartment complex Monday evening. According to the MFD, the fire was brought under control at 5:05 p.m on Melissa Drive. A civilian was taken to the hospital non-critical due to smoke inhalation, said MFD. MFD also...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Brothers, 10 and 12 years old, reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two young boys who went missing Monday evening. Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, were both last seen on Hemlock Street near South Memphis between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. If you recognize the Elrod brothers and know where...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Person critical after crash on Winchester Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the intersection of McCorkle Road. Two vehicles were involved. There’s no word on what caused the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis sets record high with 700 new jobs, report shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big wins across Memphis metropolitan area. A new report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness showed 700 jobs were added to the greater Memphis area, which set a new record high. There are over 650,000 jobs within Memphis’ metropolitan area. The region’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
MEMPHIS, TN

