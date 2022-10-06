ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter went wild with Draymond Green-Jordan Poole memes

By Staff
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hc7Vn_0iOkWwt700

While the Warriors probably didn’t have much fun Wednesday after Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole in a practice dust-up, NBA Twitter had a field day.

Golden State is expected to decide on internal punishment for Green after the franchise viewed he crossed a line in his altercation. For now, fans can laugh about the matter with all the memes.

Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter, which never disappoints:

