News4Jax.com
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres
NEW YORK – With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
Tom Ricketts to Cubs fans: ‘We will be active in free agency’
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a letter to fans on Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2022 season that the team will be active in free agency and "have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster."
Classic clunker: Offense flat for Jaguars in loss to Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Texans still have Jacksonville’s number. Houston marched into Jacksonville and won its ninth straight game over the Jaguars in a 13-6 game on Sunday. It was any massive wasted opportunity for the Jaguars, who had a chance to solidify their frontrunning spot in the AFC South.
GameDay Live: Jaguars tied with Texans at halftime, 6-6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars return home Sunday to face the rival Texans, a team that has lost eight consecutive games to. Jacksonville (2-2) is trying to stay atop the AFC South standings. Iconic left tackle Tony Boselli will also be honored at halftime of the game when he is presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.
